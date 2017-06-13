‘World Elder Abuse Awareness Day’ June 15

June 15 is designated by the UN as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). On this day, communities across the world honor older people and uphold their right to live in safety with dignity and respect. WEAAD is an opportunity to make the community aware that many older people experience mistreatment from people close to them, often their family members.

Elder abuse is any act which causes harm to an older person and is often carried out by someone they know and trust, such as a family member or friend. The abuse may be physical, social, financial, psychological or sexual and can include mistreatment and neglect. Elder abuse is vastly under-reported, but the World Health Organization estimates that up to 10 percent of older people worldwide are affected.

The theme of the 2017 WEAAD, to be observed at the United Nations Headquarters, is “Understand and End Financial Abuse of Older People: A Human Rights Issue.” In particular, this year’s theme underscores the importance of preventing financial exploitation in the context of elder abuse to the enjoyment of older persons’ human rights. People have the right to a life of dignity in old age, free of all forms of abuse, including financial and material exploitation, which could lead to poverty, hunger, homelessness, compromised health and well-being, and even premature mortality, stated a press release.

Regarding financial abuse in 2015 in Oregon:



• There were 988 substantiated cases of financial abuse among persons age 65 and older and an additional 200 cases for persons with a physical disability aged 18-64.

• Thirty-six percent of financial exploitation victims are male; 63 percent female. Financial exploitation is the highest form of abuse for males than any other type of abuse that APS investigates.

• Forty-six percent of the victims of financial exploitation were abused by a family member, which includes spouses, children, nieces, siblings and other relatives. While this sounds high, it is actually lower than other types of abuse that APS investigates where 59 percent of victims are related to their abuser.

• The average dollar amount lost by a victim of financial exploitation is $24,915. However, money is not all that is taken. Personal property, real estate, vehicles, medication, food stamps, and other belongings may be lost by victims of financial exploitation. The estimated cost to our Medicaid and other government funded programs in Oregon in a single year is close to $2 million.

Older people can reduce the risk of elder abuse by making sure their financial, medical, legal and other affairs are in order. They must also be empowered to recognize signs of elder abuse, and speak out, said a press release.

Older and disabled people in the region experiencing abuse, or family members concerned about an older person, can get help and advice by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse or neglect of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

The local Aging and People with Disabilities office, which serves Hood River, Wasco, Gilliam, Sherman and Wheeler counties, can be reached at 541-298-4114.

For assistance with money management, contact Mid-Columbia Council of Governments Oregon Money Management Program at mccog.ommp @mcco.com or 541-298-4101 and ask for OMMP. Visit the website at mccog.com/oregon-money-management.

Submitted by Sandra Gettman, coordinator, Oregon Money Management Program.