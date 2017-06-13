Yesteryears: Brick to replace wooden structure on Oak in 1917

1917 — 100 years ago

A brick business block will replace the frame structure on Oak Street which was destroyed by fire last week. E.A. Schiffler, owner of the property, was here from Pendleton last week to make arrangements for the immediate construction of the new block. The building which burned was the only frame structure in the block between Third and Fourth streets and construction of the new building will make a solid block of brick structures.

1927 — 90 years ago

Several local boxers will enter the ring at the Chautauqua park on Saturday evening of this week in a series of bouts put on for the benefit of the projected Community Hospital. The bouts, which were arranged by Val Bearson, the well-known fight promoter of Dee, will be refereed by James Fenemore. The featured bout will introduce the audience to Lefty Vaughan, of Los Angeles, who will meet Nails Gorman, our well-known local heavyweight. The proceeds go to the new hospital fund, and because of this and the good evening of sport to be provided, it is expected that there will be a very full attendance at the outdoor amphitheater on 13th and May streets.

VERBATIM: Enjoys AGA Fruit on Egyptian Tour Apples And Pears In Blue Diamond Wraps Were Not Least Interesting Events, Says Miss Bryan On the road to Luxor, in ancient Egypt, recently, Miss Marguerite Bryan, sister of W.J. Bryan, of this city, was brought into close contact with Hood River Valley, as she opened a lunch box on the night train out of Cairo for Luxor and its relics of other days. This is how she relates the incident in a letter to her brother, “Bill,” written from Luxor, April 22: “When we came down here Tuesday night on the night train from Cairo, our dragoman appeared in our compartment with a lunch, which we decided we’d rather have than dinner on the train. It was the lunch which one always gets on this side of the world — sandwiches made of big lunch rolls, fresh fruit, and, in our case, mineral water instead of the customary bottle of wine. “When we came to the fruit, we were very much interested and pleased to find three pears and three apples, all wrapped in AGA wrappings! It did seem like home! It also made us realize how closely connected our world is — imagine eating pears from Hood River while speeding across, or down in this case, Africa! They were good pears, too. Didn’t eat an apple, so cannot vouch for them. The only safe fruit to heat here is something to be peeled, but we felt perfectly security in eating these pears in their blue Diamond wraps.” — Hood River News, June 4, 1937

1937 — 80 years ago

The new brick and concrete building, erected by Spencer & Loving on Cascade Avenue for T.S. Davis, is now being equipped by its owner as an up-to-date welding plant. The building is of one story, 50 by 80 feet, and one of its features is the entire absence of central supporting posts. Three timbers, each 50 feet by 14 by 30 inches, were used to support the roof span. “Thad” Davis is known to many Hood River people and he is assured of success in his new venture.

1947 — 70 years ago

“Damage from Saturday’s unusual hail storm is largely confined to the west side of the valley,” reports J.E. Klahre, general manager, Apple Growers Association. “The hail damaged area is about two miles wide and four miles long, extending from Oak Grove to the Columbia and Hood rivers. Damage to apples and pears ranges from five percent on the edges of the area to almost complete loss in some orchards in the center of the path of the storm. We estimate that the damage will cause a reduction of 10 percent in the commercial crop of the association.”

The parking lot on State Street, between Third and Fourth, is now available for free parking in all except the reserved space. The lot is available to everyone, although it is thought that it would be mostly used by merchants and clerks as all day parking, thereby allowing more customer parking on the streets.

1957 — 60 years ago

A serious shortage of laborers for fruit thinning is expected locally, according to a report of Boyd Jackson given before 25 persons at the Friday Traffic Association meeting. Wages are expected to compare with those paid last year (as high as $1.25 an hour), the state unemployment compensation committee manager added.

Packing of cherries at the Stadleman Fruit company in The Dalles will begin about June 13, reports “Pep” Mann, local packing house manager. The Hood River plant plans to start packing late this week. Persons who plan to pack cherries may listen to spot announcements on KIHR at noon and 6 p.m., Mann adds.

1967 — 50 years ago

School budgeters will take a new look at its twice-defeated measure during a meeting scheduled for Thursday in the Wy’east High School cafeteria. Committee chairmen called the meeting after a canvas of the county school board confirmed that the budget had been defeated on June 6 by a 974 yes to 1,365 no vote. Target date for a new election is July 11.

Smudge pots had disappeared from Hood River Valley orchards by this week, and growers were looking toward a generally good crop, provided that good weather prevails between now and harvest.

1977 — 40 years ago

An important meeting for Cascade Locks’ residents will be the June 27 city council meeting in the city hall, Mayor Eugene Miller advised this week. In addition to the scheduled hearing of the city’s operating budget for the coming fiscal year, a review of rates for sewer, water and cable television has been proposed by Councilman Don Spink.

Hood River Golf Club held its annual Elks Tournament over the weekend and some 78 couples competed for the prizes in three categories. In Class-A gross competition, Elmer and Edith Hood of Hood River were awarded second place, and Hube and Sally Walker, also area residents, took fourth.

1987 — 30 years ago

With the arrival of the mid-1980s, growing apples, pears, cherries and strawberries ceased to become an agricultural activity. It became a political science. This appeared especially true as farmers in early crops struggled in Oregon with labor shortages that had to do more with the new political situation than farming. Action was developing in Hood River on two fronts. On the one side, Rob Huarki, state president of the Oregon Farm Bureau Federation, was urging state political leaders to act promptly to help break a farm labor log jam he traces to the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986. On the Hood River scene, Kathy McGregor and her legalization crew were scrambling it get papers processed for people seeking legal status here. She estimated the number going through initial processing had passed the 800 mark and there’s no end in sight.

1997 — 20 years ago

Daily ridership averaged about 30 people during the inaugural week of Columbia Area Transit’s fledging city bus service. In the next few days, color-coded signs will be installed at each stop to help passengers negotiate the new system.

Two property sales were completed Thursday by the Port of Hood River. One sale gives a service station operator extra waterfront land while the second will bring an end to a downtown landmark. The commission authorized the sale of three small parcels to Bob Barman, who plans to construct a gas station and convenience store just north of the Second Street overpass. The second involves the former Hood River Supply building on Cascade Avenue and Fourth Street. It was sold to Dan a Love, owner and operator of Promotion Wetsuits.

2007 — 10 years ago

There’s more than meets the eye at the new Hood River Interstate Bridge toll plaza, according to Port of Hood River officials. This week, the visible work will be completed, but a whole lot of tasks must be completed before a new feature — electronic tolls — is a reality. The port’s automated toll system will be the first of its kind in Oregon and should double tool-processing capacity, accelerate commute times and make the bridge crossing more convenient for regular users, according to Mike Doke, port marketing manager.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer