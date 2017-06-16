Barajas enjoying himself at U of O

Barajas has had some adversity in his first season as a member of the Oregon Ducks track and field team, but has greatly enjoyed the experience. He’s adjusted to throwing heavier implements in college (a 16-pound shot and a 2-pound disc), setting PRs of 167-03 in discus and 54-01, respectively.
However, he pulled his groin during the season and says he “wasn’t able to compete to my fullest, especially at the end of the year.” Barajas says he especially enjoys competing for a school with such a renowned track and field program.
“Honestly, the experience is unbelievable,” he says. “You do have a little bit of pressure to compete well, to do well, to train well — you’re competing for a high-caliber team. It’s really fun when you go places; people will recognize the ‘O.’”
More like this story
- Throw bros: HRVHS alum Sebastian Barajas helps train rising shot and discus star Henry Buckles to beat his old records
- HRV boys track wins first-ever state title
- Barajas heading to Junior Olympic Nationals
- State track and field: Barajas repeats as discus champ, Mattson wins 100 and 200; HRV fourth overall
- Sebastian Barajas ‘super dedicated’ in school, sports
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment