Church News: St. Mary’s holds rummage sale

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont, holds its annual three-day rummage sale June 22-24. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22-23, and 9 a.m. to noon on June 24.

Rooms include the nearly new room, books, women’s, men’s and children’s, and miscellaneous. For more information, call the church office at 541-386-3373.

Riverside ‘Earth Camp’

Looking for a summer camp that incorporates art, outdoor activities, music, games, healthy snacks and a spiritual celebration of all that is created? Sign up for Riverside’s “Earth Camp,” where kids will grow in faith, have fun, and change the world.

The camp runs from July 10-14 from 9 a.m. until noon. This year’s theme is “The Earth Speaks,” as Biblical characters enact and share how they lived and sustained themselves through feast, plagues and famines.

Registration forms are available online at www.riversideucc.com. Follow the links to “Nurture your Children.” Earth Camp is $50 for the week or $10 a day, with scholarships available. Forms can be dropped off at the church, or contact us at 541-386-1412.



Campers can be entering kindergarten through fifth grade.

HR Nazarene ‘Go Fish’

Hood River Church of the Nazarene, 2168 Belmont, will hold its “Go Fish: Backstage with the Bible” Vacation Bible School July 10-14 for students in preschool through sixth grade. Registration runs from 5-6 p.m., with dinner at 5:30 p.m.; activities run from 6-8 p.m. and include Bible stories, music, crafts and games.

For more information or to preregister, call 541-386-2604.

