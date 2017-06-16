CL Business Showcase scheduled for June 22

The 2017 Cascade Locks Business Showcase will be on June 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cascade Locks Marine Park Pavilion.

Spend the evening enjoying the bounty of businesses from both sides of the river and sample specialty foods provided by Cascade Ale House and Brigham’s Fish Market, and seasonal ales from Thunder Island Brewing. Door prizes are offered, and get photo taken in the “Foto Bus.” Attendees who mention “Happy Hour” receive complimentary bridge toll.

The event is co-sponsored by the Skamania County Chamber of Commerce and the Port of Cascade Locks.

•

Call the Port at 541-374-2405 or the Chamber of Commerce at 509-427-8911 for details.