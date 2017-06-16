Free speed, power, and agility training clinics this summer at HRVHS

There will be a no-cost speed, power, and agility training clinics at Hood River Valley High School this summer from June 26 to Aug. 10 at Henderson Community Stadium.

Clinics for high-schoolers will run Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8-9:30 a.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Clinics for those in fifth through eighth grade will run the same days from 10-11 a.m.

The focus of the clinic will be increasing athletes’ abilities to perform to their fullest potential while reducing the risk of injury. Drills and exercises will range from speed ladder workouts and explosive power lifts to core strengthening exercises. The clinics are for all sports.

The program will foster a competitive yet fun atmosphere. Athletes from all sports are welcome to participate. There is not a single workout that will not benefit you for your sport, program directors say. This program is not intended to take place of your team workouts. This is an additional opportunity to increase your speed, power and agility. The program’s workouts are developed and instructed by HRVHS Certified Athletic Trainer Christopher Rogers and Providence Gorge Spine and Sports Medicine physical therapists.

Those interested should email Rogers to sign up. Include name, grade in the fall, sports you play, and which session you plan to attend. Rogers can be contacted at chris.rogers.atc@gmail.com or 541-604-5811.