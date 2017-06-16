Hwy. 30 repaved at Rowena rock slide

Road crews working with Oregon Department of Transportation on Thursday re-paved a section of Highway 30, just west of the Rowena Crest Viewpoint, which had been damaged by a May 7 rock slide. Above, a paver rolls onto the battered stretch of highway Thursday morning as crews with Munson Paving spread out the new road surface. Following the rock slide last month, ODOT crews removed loose rock and stabilized the cliff face to prevent more rock falls. The new section is 300 feet by 22 feet. The agency will “continue to monitor the area to observe the success of efforts to stabilize the slide,” ODOT spokesman Peter Murphy said in a news release.