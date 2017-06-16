‘Kids Tri’ sign-up open

The Gorge Kids Triathlon returns to Waterfront Park in Hood River on Sept. 17.

Kids can run or swim across the swim beach, then choose from various length bike and run courses. Proceeds promote health and fitness programs in the Hood River County schools.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and participants should be ready for the opening ceremony and pre-race instructions at 9:45 a.m.

Register online at www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/communityed. Sign up before Sept. 14 for the pre-registration fee of $20. Fee is $30 on the day of the event. More at www.gorgekidstri.com.