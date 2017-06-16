0

Peace Village fundraiser

Silent auction bidders place their bids during Wednesday’s fundraiser for the 10th annual Peace Village day camp at Kickstand Kitchen.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
By Kirby Neumann-Rea

As of Friday, June 16, 2017

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Musician Violet Montenegro is introduced by emcee Matt Bynum.

Kickstand Kitchen hosted Wednesday’s fundraiser for the 10th annual Peace Village day camp, with silent auction bidders placing their bids, above, with some entering a drawing for the Pungo kayak (back left) donated by Kayak Shed.

Heather Clemons — who bought a single ticket — won the kayak.

Audrey Price of Peace Village said the event surpassed the $5,000 goal, with the bonus of drawing new interest to Peace Village, July 7-11 at Mosier School (columbiapeacevillage.com).

“We met a lot of new people and gained some new volunteers,” Price said.

