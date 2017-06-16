Peace Village fundraiser

Kickstand Kitchen hosted Wednesday’s fundraiser for the 10th annual Peace Village day camp, with silent auction bidders placing their bids, above, with some entering a drawing for the Pungo kayak (back left) donated by Kayak Shed.

Heather Clemons — who bought a single ticket — won the kayak.

Audrey Price of Peace Village said the event surpassed the $5,000 goal, with the bonus of drawing new interest to Peace Village, July 7-11 at Mosier School (columbiapeacevillage.com).

“We met a lot of new people and gained some new volunteers,” Price said.