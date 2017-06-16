Police log, May 29 to June 11

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

May 29 — I-84 near milepost 61 — Officers responded to a possible assault. One officer interviewed the female half and other officers located the male. Ultimately, Oregon State Police took over the investigation.

June 3 — Eugene Street — Harassment and criminal mischief reported.

June 3 — Cascade Avenue — Hood River resident cited for harassment.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

June 2 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Fraudulent prescription was filled.

June 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Fraudulent prescription was attempted to be filled.

June 4 — Westcliff Drive — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver had an outstanding warrant and was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

June 4 — Hood River — Washington male arrested and lodged for possession of methamphetamine.

June 7 — I-84 exit 62 — A The Dalles resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession of heroin and tampering with physical evidence.

June 8 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — The Dalles resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II (two counts), and failure to present a driver’s license. In the same incident, another The Dalles resident was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule II (two counts).

June 8 — Pacific Avenue, 900 block — Officer responded to a report of a minor having possession of a large amount of marijuana that was discovered by his mother. The juvenile was lodged at NORCOR juvenile for possession of more than an ounce of marijuana.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

May 30 — Westcliff Drive and Indian Creek Trail — Two Hood River residents were trespassed from public property located within the City of Hood River.

June 3 — Cascade Avenue, 1900 block — Equipment was damaged by a male who was later arrested on multiple charges.

June 4 — Oak Street — Hood River male arrived at his ex-wife’s home to find an unknown, uninvited man inside the apartment. When confronted, the man fled. This man was not known to the ex-wife, the ex-husband or the boyfriend.

June 5 — Jaymar — Male transient arrested for criminal trespass after refusing to leave Port of Hood River property near the railroad tracks on Jaymar.

June 5 — Eugene Street, 2100 block — Officer responded to a trespassing complaint. A male was arrested for the crime and lodged at NORCOR.

June 11 — Hood River — Tires of a vehicle reported as vandalized. The suspect was identified and, when questioned, admitted to causing the damage.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

June 4 — Hood River — Washington female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

June 10 — Hood River — A 20-year-old male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

June 11 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

June 11 — I-84 at milepost 55 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and for an outstanding warrant after he was called in as a driving complaint on I-84. BAC registered .21 percent.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

May 29 — Second Street, 200 block — Identity theft reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

June 1 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Male and female arrested on multiple charges, including misdemeanor driving while suspended.

June 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Hit and run with damage to a vehicle reported.

June 3 — Fifth and Pine — Officer drove up to a motor vehicle crash that had just occurred. No injuries were reported.

June 7 — Oak Street, 1600 block — Damage to a vehicle reported.

June 8 — Industrial and Wasco — Male driver and female passenger arrested after a single car motor vehicle crash.

June 9 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Officer responded to a minor motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in a parking lot.

June 9 — Hood River — Motor vehicle crash involving a parked vehicle reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

May 29 — Second Street Overpass — A Lyle resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a probation violation detainer out of Washington County. In the same incident, a juvenile was lodged at NORCOR juvenile on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

June 6 — Hood River — Gresham, Ore., resident arrested on a statewide misdemeanor warrant out of Salem Municipal Court.

June 9 — Oak Street, 1500 block — Three individuals were arrested for warrants and drug charges. All were lodged at NORCOR.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

May 29 — Oak Street, 0-100 block — Burglary reported. The subject forcibly entered the building and attempted to take items.

May 29 — Third Street, 0-100 block — Burglary and theft reported. Forcible entry was made through the front door and cash was taken.

May 30 — 12th Street, 2000 block — Burglary reported to have occurred over the weekend.

May 30 — June Street, 1200 block — Theft of iPhone reported.

May 31 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Stolen bicycle reported.

June 1 — Oak Street, 1300 block — Burglary reported.

June 1 — E. Port Marina Drive, 100 block — Burglary reported.

June 3 — Montello Avenue, 2600 block — Burglary reported. Forcible entry was made and items, along with money, were taken.

June 3 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Female arrested for shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine after running from loss prevention. She and a male were stopped and she was arrested and lodged at NORCOR.

June 4 — Montello Avenue, 100 block — Bicycle valued at $500 reported as stolen.

June 5 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Washington resident reported that her phone had been stolen inside a business.

June 8 — State Street, 700 block — Bicycle reported to have been stolen from a bike rack attached to a vehicle during the night.

June 9 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Criminal theft citation issued to a White Salmon resident after she was caught shoplifting. She was cited and released for theft III.

June 9 — Pacific Avenue, 900 block — Burglary reported. A suspect was taken into custody and lodged at NORCOR.

Other:

June 3 — Wasco Street, 1500 block — Found bicycle reported. The bike was taken into custody and lodged in storage.

June 5 — Belmont Avenue, 1700 block — Officer alerted to a toddler standing near a roadway. The toddler was later returned to his mother.