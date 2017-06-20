The inaugural A-Town Throwdown wind and water sports event was held last weekend in Arlington as a way to show off the Port of Arlington’s new launch site; Hood River’s Columbia Gorge Windsurfing Association donated funds to the port to help with the project, which was completed early this spring. The wind was cooperative enough to hold the shceduled strapless freestyle kiteboarding (above left) event but not enough to hold the freestyle windsurfing or downwinder SUP competitions. Instead, a 1.7-mile SUP buoy race (above right) was held. Men’s kiteboarding winners were Grom Gormley (1st), Matt Elsasser (2nd), and Cody Cornett; women’s kiteboarding winners were Cynthia Brown (1st), Tonia Farman (2nd), and Machelle Dotson (3rd); SUP winners were MacRae Wylde (1st), TJ Gulizia, and Russell Peart (3rd). The event also featured, demos, food, beer, live music, and other activities. More photos at facebook.com/ATownThrowdown.