County will acquire 400 forest acres

The Hood River County Board of Commissioners decided Monday to purchase two tracts of forest land totaling 400 acres from a private timber company, Weyerhaeuser, for $1.78 million.

Two pieces of land, known as the Kingsley Tract and Tucker Ranch Tract, are expected to pass from the Washington-based corporation into county ownership when a purchase agreement closes June 29.

“I think it’s a fair price. I definitely think these are tracts we should acquire,” Doug Thiesies, county forest manager, told commissioners.

The county will use designated forestland funds to pay for the properties, a staff report states.

In recent years, the county has sold its forest holdings in eastern Oregon to make way for purchases closer to home. The county made its first significant forest land acquisition in a decade in 2015 when it purchased 3,000 acres from Bingen-based SDS Lumber.

In early May, Thiesies heard rumors that Weyerhaeuser was about to sell new properties. He verified the information, and the county entered negotiations with the company. Several closed executive sessions held to discuss real estate investments culminated with the board approving the purchase at Monday’s general meeting.

Via the deal, the county will also take control of mineral rights on the new properties. The land buy will go into the county’s portfolio of roughly 34,000 acres of forest land. The county has sought to restore scenic area forest lands it previously lost.

The Weyerhaeuser properties — located next to Kingsley Reservoir and southeast of Parkdale along Highway 35 — are valuable in productivity and maturity, and offer easy access to contiguous forest land the county already owns, Thiesies said.

The Tucker land piece, for instance, will allow the county to access 80 acres it previously could not reach.

Weyerhaeuser has owned timberlands in the Pacific Northwest since 1900. Today, the company owns about 3 million acres of timberlands across Oregon, Washington, and Montana.

Excise Tax Approved

In other action, the county adopted a construction excise tax, a final step in a series of hearings.



The tax program, created by an Oregon Senate bill last year, allows local governments to impose taxes on new development via building permits, with revenue destined to fund affordable housing initiatives. Two members of the public spoke at the county’s final hearing.

Joel Madsen, Mid-Columbia Housing Authority director, applauded the decision, stating few Oregon government bodies have taken such action.

Bonnie New, representing Aging in the Gorge Alliance, raised concerns about the ordinance’s language being vague and not specifically restricting projects that draw on related tax funds to affordable housing.

Commissioners contended that the ordinance allows flexibility for a government to carry out work that’s necessary for but not legally classified as affordable housing, such as related utility work and renewal projects.

The board voted 4-0 (with Commissioner Les Perkins absent) to pass the ordinance.