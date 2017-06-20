Entertainment Update for June 21

‘Jazz Adventures’ at Stave & Stone

Coming up at Stave & Stone:

Friday, June 23: Kit Gaurotte with Nancy Cook, 7-10 pm.

Wednesday, June 28: Jazz Adventures, an eight-piece jazz band featuring Mike Stillman, 6-8 p.m.

Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.

Polyrhythmics at River City

Coming up at River City Saloon:

Friday, June 23:

"Creating vivid instrumental imagery with complex rhythms and a unique precision that redefines the term ‘funk’ for 21st Century audiences, the eight-piece Polyrhythmics are proving to be one of Seattle’s finest exports." Show at 10 p.m. $10 cover.

Saturday, June 24:

“Olivia Awbrey is a nationally touring folk-punk songwriter. A new political voice of her generation, Awbrey threads subtle wit throughout her songs, while holding a critical glance and a hopeful perspective on what she thinks is facing the trajectory of human decency.”

River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Author Dell at library June 22

Visit the Hood River Library on June 22 at 7 p.m. for a reading and Q&A with Dr. Sherry Dell, author of “Collected Writings on Natural Health and the Spiritual Path.” The book is an anthology of essays written over the course of the past 25 years. Part health and wellness guide, part memoir, and part recipe book, this collection reflects Dr. Dell’s research, writing, and practice of ancient and modern natural healing strategies.

Bram Brata’ Steel Band Concert

Mt. Hood Winery hosts the Bram Brata’ Steel Band for an outdoor concert on Saturday, July 8 from 6-8 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy an eclectic mix of traditional Trinidadian steel drum music, Caribbean favorites, soca, jazz, classical and modern pop and rock tunes. Non-alcoholic beverages and food cart services available. All ages welcome, no charge. Mt. Hood Winery, 2882 Van Horn Drive, Hood River; 541-386-8333.

Take Two at Eagles June 24

It’s the Saturday, June 24, "Take Two" Trio, featuring Ted Horwitz (keys), Billy Hagen (guitar) and Jon Dittmore (drums), at the Eagles Lodge on Saturday, June 24, from 7-11 p.m., 2006 W. Seventh St. in The Dalles.

Eclipse presentation July 1

Bob Yoesle from Friends of the Goldendale Observatory will present “The Great American Eclipse,” Saturday, July 1 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Included with museum admission. For more information visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

Mesa, Sparks at Volcanic

Coming up at Volcanic Bottle Shop:

June 30 — Texas songwriter Scott Sparks and Matt Mesa.

July 8 — Anniversary Party.

Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, 1410 12th St., Hood River; 541-436-1226.

‘Tangier’ author visits July 7

Waucoma Bookstore hosts author Stephen Holgate for a book signing on Friday, July 7 from 5-8 p.m. Holgate will be signing his novel “Tangier,” described as “a story of fathers and sons, the alienation of being a stranger in a strange land, the seductive face of betrayal, and finally, the lengths we’ll go to for redemption.”

Harvey Brindell & The Tablerockers

Harvey Brindell & The Tablerockers were nominated for the Cascade Blues Association’s 2016 Muddy Award for "Best New Act,"and the band has opened for acts like Magic Slim & The Teardrops, Mighty Joe Young, Jimmy Thackery, and Smokin' Joe Kubik. Hood River gets a chance to dance the night away on Sunday, July 2 with a special outdoor show at The Griffin House. Tickets at Evenbrite.com.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.