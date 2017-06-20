Fight leads to reported stabbing in Cascade Locks

A man and woman from Cascade Locks were flown to a Portland hospital Saturday evening for treatment of stab wounds after the two had been fighting at their home, officials said.

Kennedy Robinson and Rebecca Hayes, both 24, were transported by helicopter from the Cascade Locks Airport grounds to Oregon Health and Science University for medical treatment.

The pair was in a domestic partnership and living together, according to Hood River County Sheriff Matt English.

“It appeared to be a fight between those two,” English said. Hayes called authorities, he explained.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, emergency officials were dispatched to a reported stabbing at the trailer home where Robinson and Hayes lived, in the 600 block of The Bridge of the Gods Motel & RV Park on WaNaPa Street.

Pat Bond, Skamania County undersheriff, said the county responded at about 6:05 p.m., sending two patrol deputies and a paramedic. Hood River Fire and EMS sent two ambulances and tended to the patients.

Capt. Manuel Irusta with Hood River Fire and EMS said it was determined in the field that the patients had suffered critical trauma injuries. Both, however, were “alert and oriented” at the time of medical transfer.

Medics transported Hayes and Robinson to the Forest Lane airport, then to OHSU via separate helicopters. (Cascade Locks Airport serves as an emergency airstrip and a “warning airport,” due largely to its short track and difficult approach, according to Oregon Department of Aviation’s website.)

English did not disclose the cause of the dispute that led to the conflict between Hayes and Robinson. However, he noted there was a search warrant for the WaNaPa trailer residence Saturday night.

English declined to say what weapon was used in the stabbing, stating the matter is under investigation.

On Monday, English said one of the patients had been released from OHSU. That afternoon, hospital staff confirmed that neither Robinson nor Hayes were in the hospital directory.

Hood River County Sheriff’s Office led investigations into the reported stabbing, assisted on scene by Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Forest Service.