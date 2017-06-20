Former Hood River resident dies in wreck on I-84

Jason M. Degeus, 25, of The Dalles, died early Sunday when his vehicle crashed and caught fire on Interstate 84 eastbound, at milepost 73.

A Hood River police officer driving an arrested person to jail in The Dalles spotted the 1996 Toyota Tacoma fully engulfed in flames and called it in at 1:45 a.m., said Sgt. Kaipo Raiser of the Oregon State Police.

The driver was not discovered until after the vehicle fire was extinguished, he said.

Police don’t have information on where he was coming from, but he appeared to be heading home to The Dalles.

The vehicle left the road, struck the Memaloose exit sign, continued and struck several large trees before coming to a stop on the right shoulder, Raiser said.

It is unknown what speed the vehicle was traveling, but no skid marks or swerve marks were found, he said.

According to his Facebook page, Degeus was originally from Hood River and went to Hood River Valley High School, and then attended Columbia Gorge Community College.

Raiser said it is “a fairly rare occurrence that we have a vehicle fire that results in a fatality.”

Services are pending at this time, with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles.