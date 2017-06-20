High Prairie Firehouse Sale back this weekend

The High Prairie Firehouse Sale happens June 23-25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the High Prairie Community Center at 701 Struck Road, about seven miles up Centerville Highway from Lyle, Wash.

The event includes a rummage sale, silent auction and food booth featuring bratwurst, corn on the cob, baked goods and more.

The raffle will feature the High Prairie Needlers queen-sized quilt, “High Prairie Sunflower,” and the Rifle and Sportsman’s raffle includes a chance to win a rifle or one of four other prizes.

A Show and Shine car show happens Saturday in front of the Community Center, as does the High Prairie Fire District fire truck display for kids.

The Firehouse Sale is High Prairie’s one fundraiser of the year, stated a press release. Profits support volunteer Fire District 14, the Community Center and the High Prairie Community Council.

For more information, call 509-365-4429.

The High Prairie Community Council is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote the health, safety, education, development and preservation of the High Prairie neighborhood. As part of their mission, the council produces the annual High Prairie Firehouse Sale, manages the High Prairie Community Center and helps support High Prairie's Volunteer Fire District 14.