Independence Day events coordinator: ‘You don’t want to miss July 4 activities’

July 4 coordinator Tom Yates writes, “With July 4th event posters printed by the Hood River Chamber of Commerce, I had a pleasant time lately walking the business areas of our county, handing out the posters. I talked to a whole lot of nice people!

“The posters have a lot of information about what the Hood River and Eyeopener Lions Club are providing along with the City of Hood River and more than a dozen sponsors. My thanks to Short Supply for helping me cover the downtown area.

“You won’t want to miss the July 4 activities, so check out one of the posters. You might want to be in the parade which this year has the theme, ‘My Best for My Country.’ Let your entry tell what you do in being your best for our country and maybe win a monetary prize.

“Don’t forget the Kollas/Cranmer run/walk from Odell to Jackson Park where you can get a good BBQ meal from the Hood River Fire Department.

“At high noon, our country’s flag will be raised by some of our military veterans and the Boy Scouts Troops in county.

“Be sure to welcome our Sister City visitors from Tsuruta, Japan, celebrating 40 years of a connection to the citizens of Hood River.

“Finally, be sure to thank those businesses who donated money to provide the music in the park and other activities, including $1 for a dish of ice cream thanks to the Hood River Rotary Club and Height Ice Cream.”

See the June 24 edition for details on July 4 events throughout the Mid-Columbia.