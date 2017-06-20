Loretta and Patsy: Together Again

Two of the Northwest’s most renowned female singers, Mary Cameron and Julie Amici, will join forces to perform a musical tribute to the great country artists Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline.

The talented Portland area vocalists have been performing their own tribute shows regularly to sold-out houses throughout Oregon and Washington. They are taking their combined show on the road to visit various theaters in the region and their first such performance will be July 8 at 8 p.m. at the Bingen Theater in Bingen, Wash., just across the river from Hood River.

Amici has recently been nominated "Best New Act" and "Best Traditional Act" by the Cascade Blues Association. she brings an intimate and alluringly sweet voice that melds jazz, blues, and country. With the Patsy Cline tribute, Amici returns to her childhood roots in country music and delivers expertly.

Cameron has spent many years honing her craft around the Portland music scene. She can be seen regularly singing classic country and western songs with her band at nightclubs and events around the Northwest.

The backing band is made up of a cadre of award winning musicians, including Oregon Music Hall of Fame inductee Carlton Jackson; a national Blues Music Award nominee Dean Mueller; Mark Shark, who and has appeared on 32 different recordings, including those by Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne; and former Nashville touring pro Gary Thorsen on pedal steel, one of the most versatile musicians on the Portland country music scene.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com.

and for more information visit julieamici.com or hey-loretta.com. Tickets may also be purchased at Waucoma Bookstore in Hood River or Klindt's Books in The Dalles.