Making Noise at the Library

“It’s okay to make some noise in the library,” Rachael Fox, above, tells members of the Chamber of Commerce at the June 16 monthly “Coffee Clatter” event in the reading room at the Hood River Library branch. Membership Coordinator Matt Werbach had said it felt odd to be talking out loud in the library, but Fox, who is director of the three-branch library district, said things have changed, and events such as the Chamber meeting are an important part of the library’s role as a place for people to interact and exchange ideas. With Fox is Assistant Director Arwen Ungar. At left, Chamber members enjoy coffee and baked goods. Coffee Clatter events are held monthly at different businesses, giving members and others from the community the chance to network and share news. Ungar and Fox noted that the adult and children Summer Reading Programs started June 17, with events and incentives to read books and participate in activities. See hoodriverlibrary.org for details. Fox announced that renovations to the Parkdale branch will happen this year, and that the Cascade Locks branch will make the long-awaited move from City Hall to Cascade Locks School.