Racer visits

Allie Ferrick, Class of 2013 at Hood River Valley High School, and Mazda Miata circuit racer, talks to Westside students during the school field day on June 15. Her mother, Sandra, is an instructional aide at the school. Ferrick, 22, built her custom Miata 1.6-liter racer as her Extended Application (EA) project in 2012, with help from her Dad, Tim, also a Miata racer. EA is an intensive research and practical application project every high school student must complete in their junior or senior year. Ferrick regularly drives her 1990 Miata in two Spec Miata circuits, at her hometown Portland International and other Pacific Northwest tracks. She said, “We try to make it more on driver rather than on car. The cars are pretty equal in power and handling. It all comes down to how well a driver can drive their line and not a miss a shift and get slowed down.” Ferrick, who attended Westside, said, “I love kids and am happy to share my experiences with them.” A favorite race for her is the annual benefit for Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. Ferrick studies at Portland State University and lives in Gresham and Hood River.