Sports briefs for June 21

Mid-Columbia officials Jamack, Justesen win awards

Referees who are part of Mid-Columbia officiation organizations (which oversee many Hood River Valley High School sporting events) recently were recognized with state awards for their efforts this past season. Ray Rodriguez of The Dalles Chronicle reports that longtime baseball umpire Robert Jamack received the Oregon Athletic Officials Association’s (OAOA) Official of the Year — the first ever for the Mid-Columbia Umpire’s Association since the OAOA started giving out the award in 2006. Jeff Justesen, an official with the Mid-Columbia Volleyball Officials Association, also won the OAOA’s Official of the Year Award for the 2016-17 season. He’s been officiating volleyball matches for 24 years.

Gorge Roller Girls youth camp June 26-30

The Gorge Roller Girls will be hosting a roller derby youth camp June 26-30. The non-contact camp is open for kids ages 6-17, costs $60, and will run from 9 a.m. to noon at Westside Elementary. Participants can rent skates from Westside free of charge, but must come with their own helmet, kneepads, elbow pads, wrist guards, mouth guards, and water bottle; GRG will provide snacks. For questions, contact Cassandra Kes at gorgerollergirlsvicepresident@gmail.com.

Updates to CGWA Beach Bash event

Since our story on the Columbia Gorge Windsurfing Association’s Beach Bash ran June 14, we’ve received some updates on the event. In addition to the previously highlighted offerings, there will also be a swap meet June 24 in the Luhr Jensen lot from 7 a.m. to noon. Also going on throughout the three-day Beach Bash will be two all-women events hosted by the Butterfly Effect, a nonprofit with a goal of getting women involved in outdoor activities: a yoga and dance class on June 23 from 7-8 a.m. at Hood River Waterfront Park and a SUP intro and 5K paddle course around Wells Island June 24; registration at 8:30 a.m. For more information on the Beach Bash, go to the CGWA website (gorgewindsurfing.org) or Facebook page (Facebook.com/GorgeWindsurfing). For more info or to register for the Butterfly effect events, go to betheeffect.com.