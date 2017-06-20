Westside School thanks West Side Fire District

Towards the end of every school year, Westside Elementary School recognizes the volunteers at the school who provide a tremendous amount of support, notes principal Bill Newton. “This year, Westside Elementary recognized the West Side Volunteer Fire Department as our Volunteers of the Year.

“The reasons for selecting our volunteer fire fighters are many, including their willingness to donate time and resources to provide a barbecue at our school’s open house at the beginning of the school year, for responding to several calls in the middle of the night when our fire alarm sensors were going off due to being very sensitive when temperatures dropped this winter, and for donating clothes and school supplies to support students and families at Westside. Volunteerism is an important part of what makes our school special and the acts of our volunteer firefighters doesn’t go unnoticed, with their contributions greatly appreciated!”