Art of Community revised

Revisions to the Art of Community walking tour (aka Big Art) gallery, now in its third-year, are complete. The online map at art-of-community will be updated in about two weeks, according to coordinator Kristen Godkin. Many works are new, while others have been moved to new sites.
New works include N’Chi Wanapum, a life-sized tribute to the Celilo falls fishing platforms used by indigenous people before its inundation 50 years ago. It is funded in part by Oregon Cultural Trust Grant.
Here is the full list of artworks, by name and artist, sale price, and location:
WATERFRONT
Equestrian, Matt Babcock, Seattle, $9,500 — Best Western Plus/Hood River Inn
Swan’s Song, Whit Poor, Hood River, permanent installation — Best Western Plus/Hood River Inn
Last Love, Patrick Sullivan, Pine Valley, Utah, $9,500 — Best Western Plus/Hood River Inn
Constellations II, CJ Rench, Hood River, permanent piece — Hood River Chamber of Commerce
Columbia Gorge Morning, Cathleen Rehfeld, Hood River, Hood River History Museum — Original Painting 12”x24” $2,200 – sponsorship pending
N’Chi Wanapum, Foster Kalama, Warm Springs, $8,000, Nichols Basin trail — Oregon Cultural Trust Cultural Grant
Thinker, Ralph Trethewey, Walla Walla, Wash., Nichols Basin trail — permanent installation - Port of Hood River
Perch, Mike Suri, Portland, $28,000, Luhr Jensen building - Jane Duncombe and Jay Sherrerd
Urban Tripod, MacRae Wylde, Hood River, $11,000, Waterfront Park — The Dickinsons and The Pickhardts
Steel Head, Ben Dye, Oregon City, $12,000, Waterfront Park — City of Hood River
Poise, Whit Poor, Hood River, $7,500, Second and Riverside — City of Hood River
DOWNTOWN
Mama Bear, Anne Fleming, White Salmon, Wash., $4,400 — New Yasui Building, First and Oak, BMP LLC on behalf of the Tenants of the Old and New Yasui buildings
The Paddler, Tom Herrera, Mosier, $8,500, Big Winds — Robert S. Henshaw, DDS Oregon Periodontics
Open Heart No. 5, M. L. Duffy, Washington D.C., $11,250 — City of Hood River
Dance, CJ Rench, Hood River, $12,500 — City of Hood River
Jefferson Cubed, MacRae Wylde, Hood River, $12,000, Industrial Way — Davies/Dunn LLP and Union Building LLC
Pendent Cohencentric —“do dum dum dum, de do dum dum”, Ken Hall, Fourth and Columbia, — Lacey, Wash., $9,500 - Double Mountain Brewery (Fused glass by Kathleen Heidenreich)
Dual, Francisco Salgado, Portland, $9,600 — Doppio, Oak Street, and Henry and Nan Fischer
Ego, Jacob Novinger, Gooding, Idaho, $7,500 — Hood River Library, Maureen Higgins and Bonnie and Sam Taylor
Horse, Jesse Swickard, Clackamas, $9,500 — Sixth and State streets, City of Hood River
THE HEIGHTS
- Abandoned, Sara Yabarra Lopez, Port Townsend, Wash. $4,800 — 12th and Pine Street, Kara Hobson, DDS, Straightline Orthodontics and Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment