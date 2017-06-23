Art of Community revised

Revisions to the Art of Community walking tour (aka Big Art) gallery, now in its third-year, are complete. The online map at art-of-community will be updated in about two weeks, according to coordinator Kristen Godkin. Many works are new, while others have been moved to new sites.

New works include N’Chi Wanapum, a life-sized tribute to the Celilo falls fishing platforms used by indigenous people before its inundation 50 years ago. It is funded in part by Oregon Cultural Trust Grant.

Here is the full list of artworks, by name and artist, sale price, and location:

WATERFRONT

Equestrian, Matt Babcock, Seattle, $9,500 — Best Western Plus/Hood River Inn Swan’s Song, Whit Poor, Hood River, permanent installation — Best Western Plus/Hood River Inn Last Love, Patrick Sullivan, Pine Valley, Utah, $9,500 — Best Western Plus/Hood River Inn Constellations II, CJ Rench, Hood River, permanent piece — Hood River Chamber of Commerce Columbia Gorge Morning, Cathleen Rehfeld, Hood River, Hood River History Museum — Original Painting 12”x24” $2,200 – sponsorship pending N’Chi Wanapum, Foster Kalama, Warm Springs, $8,000, Nichols Basin trail — Oregon Cultural Trust Cultural Grant Thinker, Ralph Trethewey, Walla Walla, Wash., Nichols Basin trail — permanent installation - Port of Hood River Perch, Mike Suri, Portland, $28,000, Luhr Jensen building - Jane Duncombe and Jay Sherrerd Urban Tripod, MacRae Wylde, Hood River, $11,000, Waterfront Park — The Dickinsons and The Pickhardts Steel Head, Ben Dye, Oregon City, $12,000, Waterfront Park — City of Hood River Poise, Whit Poor, Hood River, $7,500, Second and Riverside — City of Hood River

DOWNTOWN

Mama Bear, Anne Fleming, White Salmon, Wash., $4,400 — New Yasui Building, First and Oak, BMP LLC on behalf of the Tenants of the Old and New Yasui buildings The Paddler, Tom Herrera, Mosier, $8,500, Big Winds — Robert S. Henshaw, DDS Oregon Periodontics Open Heart No. 5, M. L. Duffy, Washington D.C., $11,250 — City of Hood River Dance, CJ Rench, Hood River, $12,500 — City of Hood River Jefferson Cubed, MacRae Wylde, Hood River, $12,000, Industrial Way — Davies/Dunn LLP and Union Building LLC Pendent Cohencentric —“do dum dum dum, de do dum dum”, Ken Hall, Fourth and Columbia, — Lacey, Wash., $9,500 - Double Mountain Brewery (Fused glass by Kathleen Heidenreich) Dual, Francisco Salgado, Portland, $9,600 — Doppio, Oak Street, and Henry and Nan Fischer Ego, Jacob Novinger, Gooding, Idaho, $7,500 — Hood River Library, Maureen Higgins and Bonnie and Sam Taylor Horse, Jesse Swickard, Clackamas, $9,500 — Sixth and State streets, City of Hood River

THE HEIGHTS