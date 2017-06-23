HRVHS makes list of top Oregon public schools for athletes

Hood River Valley High School has found plenty of success with its sports teams over the years, particularly in the last few, racking up multiple state titles. Recently, however, the school was recognized not for the numbers of trophies in its case, but for the quality of its athletic programs overall.

This week, The Oregonian published an article listing the top 31 best public high schools for Oregon athletes. The list was first posted by Niche.com, a website that analyzes data sets to profile and rank schools and neighborhoods in the U.S.

HRVHS not only made the list, the 5A school was near the top, clocking in at No. 5, sitting behind West Linn at No. 1, then Lake Oswego, Wilsonville, and Wilson. All but Wilsonville are larger 6A schools. No other team from HRV’s league, the Columbia River Conference (Pendleton, Hermiston, and The Dalles), found their way onto the list. The Eagles even beat out 5A powerhouse Summit, who clocked in at No. 14 (Summit will be bumped up to the 6A classification for the 2018-19 school year). Private schools, which can recruit students, were left off the list. Nationally, Niche ranked HRVHS 945th out of 12,814.

According to Niche.com’s breakdown of their methodology used to compile the list, 50 percent of the ranking came from a parent/student survey self-reported by Niche users, 20 percent was based on the number of sports offered at the school, 10 percent on male participation rates, 10 percent on female participation rates, and 10 percent on expenses per student — the latter four categories gleaned from federal data sets.

HRVHS Athletic Director Tom Ames was aware of the list and was pleased with the school’s high ranking.

“The fact that parents and students are apparently happy with our programs is due to the work of our coaches and I’m really proud of our staff for that,” he said.

