Letters to the Editor for June 24

Mean care

Thirteen Republican, male Senators just gave birth to a new healthcare bill in the Senate. I hope you hate it as much as I and my significant other do. She’s a private practice physician, her cost for her own health care policy will at least double, maybe triple, it’s not certain she will be able to afford to continue practicing medicine as she might not be able to meet all her expenses. Will she be able to continue to service Medicare and medicaid elderly patients which are the bulk of her practice, will her patients be able to afford to access this care. Probably not in many cases.

Women’s health care, dental, mental, sight and hearing coverage will continue to be negatively affected, probably even worse than they are today. People with special needs who are covered under Medicaid will suffer, the elderly who rely on Medicare/Medi-caid for rehab or other needs will also suffer.

Those with chronic illnesses will be subject to lifetime limits, what do you do when you’ve hit your limit and your cancer isn’t cured?

Many call this Trump Care, even Trump doesn’t like the House version, he called it “mean.” There are at least three people responsible for this twisted legislation, our Greg Walden, Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House, and Senator Mitch McConnell, who leads the Senate. So it really should be called McConnell care. Let’s hope this cancer dies during reconciliation.



Rob Brostoff

Cascade Locks

‘Thou shalt’

Thank God for people like Kim Vogel and Rachel Harry. They remind us what the Bible is all about. Kim’s recent letter to the Hood River News (June 14) and Rachel’s work for peace clearly define Christ’s message: “Thou shalt love thy neighbor” (with no exceptions).

Jeanine Wehr Jones

Hood River

Protect ethanol

Please stand with me and ask our Oregon representatives in Washington, D.C. to protect the partnership between fuel and agricultural by preserving the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS) as is, without changes.

With so many policies up for debate in Washington D.C., it’s easy to miss important ones that impact the agricultural industry. One of the efforts now underway is designed to undermine the RFS. These modifications could have significant effects on the ethanol industry, U.S. agriculture, and our ability to remain economically competitive as a nation.

Too often, time and financial commitments silo our thinking to the problems of our personal farms and commodities. Farming is no longer the isolated experience of a family working their own parcel of land. Global markets are changing, and American families are increasingly insisting on foods that are locally sourced and responsibly managed. It is critical to our success as an agricultural community to have the ability, as caretakers of the land, to be flexible, to maximize yields, to repurpose waste, and to provide a sustainable model for success.

Ethanol production represents one of the key outlets farms have to diversify their markets and maintain a stable income. It’s not just about growing fuel or feed. With ethanol and biodiesel, the byproduct after fuel production is a valuable feedstock for cattle. This provides farms greater flexibility, more opportunities to cut costs and a diversified portfolio of products to offer.

For the good of the agricultural community, I urge Oregon leaders like Congressman Greg Walden to please join us in protecting the partnership between our industry and Oregon biofuel leaders like Pacific Ethanol. We must continue to bring long term fuel investments in America and uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Jim Harris,

retired wheat grower

Pendleton

CCA impressive

A shout out to the Columbia Center for the Arts for its diverse and high quality offerings. Here’s an illustrative sample of the events that I particularly enjoyed this spring: In May the gallery focused on The Art and Culture of Japan, including several prints by and a film about the artist Mirikitani. In March, Opera Bend presented a wonderful version of La Boheme; in June, Merideth Kaye Clark enchanted with her reincarnation of Joni Mitchell’s album “Blue.” And as part of the Center’s excellent poTENtial series, a concert of experimental music by MOsley WOtta and Third Seven was ear-opening. The Center also hosts art educational opportunities for adults and children and presentations sponsored by other groups such as Gorge Owned’s Sense of Place lectures.

Last but not least, who can fail to look forward to the new series of simulcast plays by the National Theatre of London! These events illustrate the impressive reach of the Center’s programming, supported by its warm and helpful staff. As a community, we’re blessed to have the resources and leadership of the Center, to develop our personal connections to art, to highlight the work of our many local artists and to elevate Hood River’s cultural profile in the region. Bravo!

Dell Rhodes

White Salmon, Wash.