One Community Health expands health services to area migrants

For 30-plus years, One Community Health (OCH) has made a commitment to provide health education and services to migrant farmworkers who harvest fruit throughout the Columbia River Gorge each summer. While the mission to serve this population is no different this summer, big changes are afoot, particularly in regard to how outreach will play out and some of the key players behind it.

Farmworkers and their families who are screened for health care services and receive recommendations for additional medical, behavioral or dental health care can access the OCH Migrant Farmworker Clinic, started June 19.

Walk-in appointments for medical and behavioral health:

Monday-Thursday, 3 to 5:30 p.m. and Friday, 3-5 p.m., $25-$30 per visit (bring last paycheck stub to apply for sliding-scale discount, at 1040 Webber St., The Dalles.

Dental emergencies (call first, 541-296-4601):

Monday-Thursday, 3 to 5 p.m., $50 per visit with OCH discount, 1040 Webber St.

For more information about the OCH migrant farmworker outreach, contact Alicia Swift: aswift@onecommunityhealth.org.

For more information about the OCH Migrant Farmworker Clinic or its walk-in hours, call: 541-96-4601.

Fish Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul, The Next Door Inc., Oregon Food Bank, Gorge Grown Food Network, Klickitat Health Department, Skyline Hospital, Providence Hospital and Oregon Child Development Coalition are all stepping up to volunteer, help with food boxes, and do much more. Some of the agencies have assisted in years past but are now increasing their efforts and resources.