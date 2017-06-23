The Porch for June 24

BUMPER Sticker of the Week:

“In My Darkest Hour I Reached Out My Hand And Found A Paw”

SIGN of the Week: “A layer of dog hair completes any outfit” – Little Bit Ranch Supply

CURB THIS: The lack of parking, crosswalk scofflaws, speeders, pedestrian corner idlers, all are issues with the general challenge of getting around safely on our tight city streets. Add to that a not-so-new trend that seems to be expanding: lackadaisical curb spacing. You see it all over: a vehicle, usually a wide one to begin with, haphazardly parked a foot – or two – off the curb, adding to the congestion and sometimes creating a hazard for cars trying to squeeze past.

DEPARTMENT OF Understatement: Year-end hallway poster from a Westside first-grader: “Dear Custodian: Thank you for taking kere of ore school. And all of us like you.”

WELL SAID: From the philosophical chalkboard at The Mesquitery: “People don’t notice whether it’s winter or summer when they’re happy.” – Anton Chekhov

THERE OUGHTA be a law: when bars or restaurants install the frames with plexiglass so guys can stand at the urinal and read the sports page, these establishments should be required to keep them current (pun intended.) It’s kind of depressing to stand there and see two-week old headlines.

SIDEWALK SAFETY: Bright orange stripe; a black-and-white crosshatch patch; a set of black chevrons; a section of rubber floor mat. All these have been used over the years to highlight or cover a distinctly jagged section of sidewalk at Fifth and Cascade streets, where food trucks draw plenty of customers. This year’s model for improving the safety hazard: a bright orange triangle. Look for it while you get your noodles, empañadas or bento.

TRUE RED LIGHT conversation, 8th and Pacific, on a recent Saturday afternoon:

I pull up to the stop light, windows down, a car next to me. I hear a voice, and instinctively look over:

Two baseball uniformed teenaged boys in a small sedan, windows down. I ask, Did you say something?

“Just kidding,” the driver says, with a chuckle.

I ask, Okay, but what did you say?

With a self-conscious smile, he says: “Wanna race?”

I do a slight double-take, mindful we are waiting at a light. I can tell the kid never really meant it, and now he looks suitably embarrassed.

I ask, dude, how old are you?

“Sixteen.”

Let’s NOT race, okay? Hey, I got my first ticket when I was 16. Don’t make that mistake.

“Okay, sorry.” His passenger looked particularly sheepish.

Just go safe, alright?

He nods, his ballcap loose on his head. The light turns green, we both ease forward, and they are gone.

— Kirby Neumann-Rea