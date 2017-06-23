Shoreline trail widened under HR Bridge

The Hood River Waterfront Shoreline Trail got special attention this month, with new paving and safety improvements.

Crestline Construction, working for the Port of Hood River, installed a widened concrete surface for the segment of trail leading from the port office to Best Western Plus Hood River Inn.

The path, which curves under the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge, was previously narrow and difficult to traverse by bike.

Genevieve Scholl, port communications and special projects manager, said construction isn’t completely wrapped up on the trail piece. There’s still an abrupt edge where Crestline is expected to infill with topsoil and take on extra landscaping work.

But the trail piece is open to the public, who should proceed with care given the somewhat sudden edge.