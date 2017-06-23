0

Shoreline trail widened under HR Bridge

Construction has widened the Hood River Waterfront Shoreline Trail at its curve under the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge.

Photo by Patrick Mulvihill
Construction has widened the Hood River Waterfront Shoreline Trail at its curve under the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge.

By Patrick Mulvihill

As of Friday, June 23, 2017

The Hood River Waterfront Shoreline Trail got special attention this month, with new paving and safety improvements.

Crestline Construction, working for the Port of Hood River, installed a widened concrete surface for the segment of trail leading from the port office to Best Western Plus Hood River Inn.

The path, which curves under the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge, was previously narrow and difficult to traverse by bike.

Genevieve Scholl, port communications and special projects manager, said construction isn’t completely wrapped up on the trail piece. There’s still an abrupt edge where Crestline is expected to infill with topsoil and take on extra landscaping work.

But the trail piece is open to the public, who should proceed with care given the somewhat sudden edge.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)