Students from Hood River selected for China trip

This summer, two Hood River Valley High School students will be joining 13 other students from Oregon and traveling to China to attend the Chinese Bridge Summer Camp.

Chad Klaas, a sophomore, and Alina Watt, a senior, were selected from a pool of over 40 applicants based on teacher recommendations, academic performance and a personal essay that addressed why they were interested in being chosen. Both students have taken Chinese language classes at HRVHS and were encouraged by their Chinese teacher, Shen Dingfei, to apply for this opportunity.

The Chinese Bridge Summer Camp for Secondary School Students is a Chinese language and culture experience activity sponsored by Confucius Institutes world-wide. In Oregon it is offered to high school students through Confucius Institute/Classroom at Portland State University which is a partnership between CIPSU and the Hanban Headquarter designed to promote cultural exchange.

During their two-week stay, the students will gain a better understanding of Chinese culture and are fully immersed in the Chinese language. They will also visit the Great Wall of China, shop in pedestrian markets, visit many museums and learn about traditional folk art.

For more information on the Confucius Institute or the Confucius Classroom, please contact the Portland State Office of International Affairs https://www.pdx.edu/confucius-institute/.