U.S. Hwy 30 bridge work underway

Crews have launched an overhaul of three historic bridges on the Columbia River Historic Highway west of Mosier. Road work began this week, and the endeavor will press on into fall.

Oregon Department of Transportation’s estimated $3.8 million project will lead to repairs to Mosier Creek and Dry Canyon Creek bridges, and a total replacement of Chenoweth Creek Bridge.

Drivers and cyclists should expect single lane closures and delays of up to 20 minutes. Replacing the Chenoweth bridge, about a quarter-mile north of The Dalles, will involve a full closure of Highway 30 at the bridge in August. Traffic will be detoured via exit 76, Rowena.

The bridges were constructed in the early 1920s, and they show their age. The historic highway remains a popular scenic route, especially for non-motorized vehicles.

“Although not a high-volume travel route, the highway has great historical significance and provides access to agricultural lands, tourist attractions, such as the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, and an increasing volume of cyclists,” an ODOT report states.

The repair project’s design phase began in 2016. The agency expects construction will wrap up by the end of November.