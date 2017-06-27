CGWA Beach Bash

Prayers for wind largely went unanswered last weekend, but that didn’t stop people from getting on the water in the hot, sunny weather during the Columbia Gorge Windsurfing Association’s Beach Bash celebration, held on and around the Hood River Waterfront June 22-25.

Without the wind, many individuals’ preferred method of transportation was by stand-up paddleboard, see above photo.

The annual event put on by the CGWA featured SUP clinics, demos, food, beer, and live music.