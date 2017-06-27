Fireworks: ‘Keep it safe, keep it legal’

FOUR B’s of SAFETY Be Prepared before lighting fireworks: keep water available by using a garden hose or bucket. Be Safe when lighting fireworks: keep children and pets away from fireworks. Be Responsible after lighting fireworks: never relight a dud. Wait 15 to 20 minutes then soak it in a bucket of water before disposal. Be Aware: use only legal fireworks and use them only in legal places. .

The Office of State Fire Marshal, Oregon fire service, Keep Oregon Green, the Pacific Northwest Wildfire Coordination Group, natural resource agencies, Oregon fireworks wholesalers, and safety experts encourage Oregonians to "Keep it Legal and Keep it Safe" when using fireworks.

The 2017 Oregon fireworks sales season opens Friday, June 23 and runs through Thursday, July 6. The OSFM and their partners want everyone to know what fireworks are legal in Oregon, where they are permitted, and the important steps to take for fireworks safety.

"I want to remind all Oregonians that consumer legal fireworks can only be purchased from Oregon permitted fireworks retailers and stands," says State Fire Marshal Jim Walker. "And, regulations limit where those fireworks may be used.

July 4th holiday forest visitors are advised to leave all fireworks at home. The use of fireworks is prohibited on all national forestland, and most other public lands. "Fireworks compound the threat to already dry forests," states Keep Oregon Green President Kristin Babbs. "Enjoy fireworks where they belong: on the pavement- safely away from houses, vehicles, and flammable vegetation."

Oregon law prohibits possession, use, or sale of any firework that flies into the air, explodes, or travels more than 12 feet horizontally on the ground, without a permit issued by the OSFM. Fireworks commonly called bottle rockets, Roman Candles, and firecrackers are illegal in Oregon, without a permit.

There were 192 reported fireworks-related fires in Oregon during 2016, resulting in more than $519,000 in property damage. Over the past five years, from 2012 through 2016, there were 944 reported fireworks-related fires in Oregon resulting in one death and more than $2.1 million in property damage.

Officials may seize illegal fireworks and fine offenders up to $500 per violation. Those who misuse fireworks or allow fireworks to cause damage are liable and may be required to pay fire suppression costs or other damage. Parents are also liable for fireworks damages.