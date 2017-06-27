Gorge Independence Day: Your local guide to July 4th

Nuttin’ To Do? Here’s a sneak preview of Hood River News’ one-event-a-day guide returning in the Weekend edition, July 1: July 1 –HR Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fifth and Columbia; free parking available. July 2 — Cherry Days, Packer Orchards Bakery and Farm Place, 3020 Thomsen Road, Pine Grove, near Highway 35 south of Hood River. Cherry jam, pies, cookies, and ice cream from the bakery, multiple varieties of cherries fresh from the farm, and lots of free samples.

July 4 falls on a Tuesday this year, creating a long weekend that gets going long before that with an extended list of events in the community.

Activities on Saturday, July 1, include a new event for families, “Pop-up Creation Station,” 1 to 3 p.m., Library Lawn at Georgiana Smith Gardens, downtown Hood River, open to all, and offered by Arts in Education in the Gorge.

Create pine wheels, do rock painting or create zentangle bookmarks. Work with Gorge sculptor MacRae Wylde to build pollinator habitats for Mason bees.

Noah Tauscher, a 2013 HRVHS graduate and now a professional musician, will perform.

Details see gorgeartsined.org

Here are more Independence Day Weekend events:

July 3 — Independence Eve, Bingen Theater, 7 p.m.; comedy, music, poetry, and more, presented in Spanish and English by community members, broadcast on Radio Tierra.

July 4 — 43rd Annual Kollas Cranmer Run (details on this and other Hood River events, page A12)

July 4 — Odell Independence Day parade, 4 p.m., downtown Odell.

July 4 — The Heroes’ Challenge. Half marathon, 24.18-mile bike race, 5K run/walk available. Races start and finish at Cape Horn Skye Elementary in

Washougal. $25 pre-registration for each event. All money raised goes directly to support local

military veterans in times of need. (backaherotoday.com)

July 5 — General Dischord performs, Columbia Center for the Arts, 7 p.m. A free show, but please RSVP at 541-387-8877. General Dischord is a 13-member musical performance team made up of soldier musicians from the 40-member 234th Army. This classical musical ensemble will present a mix of patriotic, classical, pop, and musical theater songs. This concert is made free to the community through a donation by the Hood River Elks Lodge 1507 Veterans Committee. Open to all ages.

July 5 — Opening reception, Best of the Gorge exhibition, Columbia Center for the Arts, 5 p.m. (Details on page B10.)

Hood River Lions Independence Day parade and park events

“My Best for My Country” is the theme of the Hood River Lions Independence Day Parade on Tuesday, July 4.

The grand marshals are the two Boy Scout Troops in Hood River County, along with other troops in the Gorge communities — maybe coming from as far as Goldendale. Counting the Boy Scouts and country military veterans, there will be many people leading the American Flag presentation.

“We are also blessed to have visitors from our sister city, Tsuruta, Japan, including the city’s mayor. This is the 40th year of being sister cities,” said Event Coordinator Tom Yates.

“My Best for My Country” not only fits the Lions motto of “We Serve” but also the Scout oath, according to Yates.

“This is also a special parade for the Hood River Valley Lions Clubs as they join Lions Clubs worldwide in celebrating 100 Years of serving their communities,” he said.

Local military veterans, under the direction of Veteran Service Officer Tricia Stevens, will be assisting the Boy Scout in raising the American flag at Jackson Park at noon.

The parade begins at the intersection of 12th and Pacific streets. Entries should enter the parade route at Elliot and Eighth streets. A nominal fee of $10 will be collected. There will be prizes for the best entries representing businesses, non-profit organizations, music groups and children’s organizations.

“The Beat Goes On” band making it second appearance at the parade. They will also play in Jackson Park after the parade and assist in the raising the American Flag. Another musical group, the “Lack Family” from northern California, will be rounding out the music in the park, where there will be food and fun, said Yates.

You can sign up for a parade entry by going to www.gorgelions.org/s_clu_hrnoon.htm, or show up at the intersection of Eliot Dr./Eighth streets.

Kollas-Cranmer Run starts the fun

Kicking off the July 4 events is the Kollas Cranmer Fourth of July run from Odell to Jackson Park in Hood River. Celebrating its 42nd year, the 7.4 mile run hosts both runners and walkers.



Registration is $25, including a commemorative shirt, and $10 for run only. Registration starts at 7 a.m. at Mid Valley Elementary School; walkers start at 8 a.m., and the run starts at 9 a.m.



There are several water stations along the route thanks to the Hood River Valley Wrestling Team’s volunteer efforts. Proceeds go to support the wrestling team.



For more information, visit www.4thofjulyrun.com.



The Eye Openers Lions club are once again raising money, from individuals and businesses, to sponsor the Fourth of July fireworks show. The Lions club is planning a show with over 200 fireworks beginning at 10 p.m. The members will also gather donations at the retail fireworks trailer in the Rite-Aid parking lot, and during the parade on the Fourth.

Club members are now preparing for the show by working to repair broken equipment from last year’s show.

This broken equipment consists of wooden frames which hold the tubes for the firework shells. When the fireworks are shot, many of these wooden frames are damaged. These items, as well as all the wires and the switchboard, need to be repaired and replaced, which is a time consuming, and expensive venture for the club, stated a press release. Donations help sponsor funds, to repair and replace these items.

The club does the fireworks show all by volunteer, and also saves money by performing all the work itself. This includes ordering, handling the freight, setting up the show on the port by connecting frames, tubes, wires, switches, and a control panel. Other areas pay up to $25,000 to have the show catered.

This year, Tony Merz, fundraising chairman, and Russ Paddock, pyro technician, will again be contacting local businesses for donations. These members will be handing out new fireworks glasses for promotion. Merz handles the downtown area and cascade, and Paddock the Heights.

The glasses are a new idea created and ordered by Len Hickman.

