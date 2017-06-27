HRVST Osprey swimmers post state-qualifying times at Howard Jones invitationals in Gresham

Upcoming meets: 10U State Championships: July 15-16 at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center 11 and Over State Championships: July 27-30 at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham

The Hood River Valley Swim Team Osprey competed in the Howard Jones Age Group A/B Invitational at Mt. Hood Community College June 16-18. Highlights included the 11-12 girls relay team of Thea Smith, Michelle Graves, Skyla Hollowell and Nora Sandoval achieving state A-qualifying times in both the 400-meter freestyle and 400 medley relays. Graves and Hollowell, both 11 years old, qualified for the State Swimming Championships in every event they entered at the Howard Jones meet.

Sandoval and Hollowell both achieved an additional state-qualifying time in the 200 freestyle this weekend, while Delaney Hackett swam to three state A-qualifying times. Gavin Hackett also competed and swam to three personal best times.

The following weekend, the HRVST Osprey competed at the Howard Jones Senior A/B Invitational at the same venue. Highlights included six personal-best times and a 28-second drop in the 400 individual medley by Celilo Brun; a new long course state A-qualifying time for Allie Burke in the 1500 freestyle with a personal best time by 30 seconds of 20 minutes, 4.52 seconds; four state A-qualifying times for Phillip Hecksel and three personal bests; and the girls 400 freestyle relay of Erin Nelson, Brun, Burke and Dhani Freeland achieved a state A-qualifying time as well.

The Oregon Swimming 11 and Over State Championships will be held at Mt. Hood Community College July 27-30. The Oregon Swimming 10 & Under State Championships will be held at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center July 15-16. For more information on the swim team, go to hrvst.org.