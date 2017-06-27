Letters to the Editor for June 28

Sign up

Being one of the instigators of the single-use plastic bag ban, I visited all three large stores to see how the new ordinance was going, and to better prepare our town for the upcoming July 1 change that will require all the remaining stores in the city of Hood River to stop using plastic bags. I heard that some people were rude and belligerent to the checkers. I was told that some stores didn’t have signs out front to remind people to “Bring their Bags” because they didn’t want to draw attention to the controversial topic. I also found out that the minimum 5 cents per paper bag was dropped! What? In addition to reducing plastic trash, the plastic bag ban, and fee, was intended to increase awareness of our consumption, encourage us to move away from the disposable mentality and reuse more.



The following are excerpts from www.motherjones.com/environment/2014/09/california-bans-plastic-bags/, an article worth reading in its entirety: Californians faced with bag fees often left stores without a bag.



While plastic bags’ manufacture is relatively energy intensive, a paper bag must be used three times before its global warming impact is lower than single-use plastic bags. (There is still an environmental cost to produce, package, transport, and recycle the bag.) Polypropylene bags must be used 11 times before its global warming impact is less than disposable bags. A standard cotton tote requires 131 uses. Although the study does not factor in other benefits of reusable bags, it underscores the fact that reusable bags are not worth the energy they took to produce if they are gathering dust in closets.

It was my hope, that by implementing the ordinance, as written, that each time we shopped, we would have a constant reminder to be aware of what we consume and make choices to consume less.

I challenge you, as you carry your (now free) bag to your fossil-fuel-consuming-car, sitting in a paved parking lot or street, be mindful, do something to make a difference in our planet’s climate change trajectory. Think big, do big, much larger than that bag you are going to re-use.



Let’s get those “Remember your Bags” signs on store fronts to remind us to reuse our bags and to let visitors know that in our city, we reduce, reuse, repurpose, and recycle.

Tamara Shannon

Hood River

Higher ground

A day marked by fireworks, families and friends enjoying barbeques and parades; the colors of red, white and blue, abound. We proudly wave our American flags …

Yet, our nation is more divided than ever. Heated rhetoric has reached boiling point. Some encourage resistance, by whatever means necessary. A knife slasher killed two people and badly injured a third in Portland. A deranged shooter gunned down Republican congressmen at baseball practice. Acts once considered an act of treason against the president (flaunting our decapitated president) is commonplace!

At town halls and social media, our congressmen are badgered by angry mobs screaming obscenities, delivering scripted directives from national professional activist groups. You should not have to risk your life to run for public office!

Business owners are reluctant to show political affiliations for fearful of backlash. Arguments erupt on social media, friends alienated/ “unfriended” over politics. Even schoolkids are bullied for supporting Trump.

How can we come together, as Americans — with civility and respect? We can disagree, but real courage is exemplified by standing with someone you don’t always agree with to benefit our country.

I recently attended a meeting in Hood River opposing the Westside Concept Plan. This plan doubles the population of Hood River by 6,000 people, adding a staggering 2,300 housing units within 450 acres. I rode to the event with a staunch liberal friend, walked in and hugged friends with whom I disagree with on politics 99 percent of the time. Yet we felt the same about this issue. It was a great example of unity.

Senator Enzi of Wyoming said, “We may disagree on a lot of things, but we can agree on 80 percent of things 80 percent of the time.” Let’s work together: Whether it’s infrastructure, funding for roads and bridges; better education with more money for our classrooms (without raising taxes, please!); health care that’s truly affordable and covers what we need; and locally working on sensible development planned with infrastructure in place in advance to support it.

C’mon, Hood River — Can we find common ground, and even better: higher ground?

Kris Wilhelm

Hood River

Wear helmets

Summer is here, school is out, and that means families take to the roads and trails on bicycles. Often you’ll see kids with helmets on but not the parents which raises the question: whose future are you protecting? Yes, your kids are safe but how secure would their future be if it’s the parent who gets injured in an accident?

Gary Koop

Hood River

Unfair rate increase

Apparently the only news worth reporting on in the Hood River Valley lately is the Westside Plan if you are the Hood River News but there is a more important story that occurred recently for those of us who depend on Crystal Springs for water delivery. Crystal Springs water rates are going up, way up, starting immediately. You may have been made aware of the first increase by the mailing that they sent out in May. However unless you either read all the way through the beautiful 10 page full color brochure they mailed out recently to the last paragraph on the last page or bothered to dig through two-three pages of information under the rates tab of their website you would not be aware that the rates are going up every year for the next 10 years a minimum of 13 percent and most years from 15-20 percent until by 2026 a three-quarter-inch residential hookup user will be paying a base rate of $108.80 per month. On top of that you will be paying the highest usage rate I could find of any water district in the local area of $5.75/1000 gal. That is the current usage rate, so no increase there but is already more than twice as high as any of the other usage rates I found.

According to the current board members, who were confronted by about a dozen people at the public hearing held on June 15, these big increases were made necessary by the lack of action by previous boards until they have now reached the point of not being able to put off many improvement projects any longer. I have no doubt that this is probably true but what I do have a problem with is the board having their state required public hearing with only three days notice. The notice was also at the bottom of the last page of that beautiful brochure that I previously mentioned and received on Monday, June 12 in the mail. The public hearing was held at 3 in the afternoon which is a time that, even if most Crystal Springs users had been aware of the public hearing on this issue, would have found it impossible to attend.

Nobody I have talked to that is a Crystal Springs member is aware of the increases to come so I wrote this letter to try an inform as many members as possible since there has also been no press coverage of this issue. I did make an attempt to notify both the Hood River News and wrote a letter to the editor about the public hearing and the rate increases before the meeting on June 15 but it did not make it into the paper for some reason.

Darrell Roberts

Parkdale

Nation of laws

When during last year’s presidential campaign Donald Trump bragged that he could shoot someone dead in the middle of the street in broad daylight and get away with it, he was not so much using hypothetical hyperbole as describing the rich, white, privilege he has enjoyed throughout his life. In private life he sexually assaulted women, defrauded investors, did business with individuals who have sponsored terrorism, and committed a wide variety of other crimes for which he was never held accountable. As president he has routinely violated the Constitution’s emolument clause, become a fountain of libelous misinformation, and it seems likely committed treason and obstructed the investigation of that offense. It’s time to impeach him and put a stop to this. His learning curve flat lined long ago. We are a nation of laws, with a president who does respect or obey them.

Benjamin Seagraves

White Salmon, Wash.

Darwinism ‘17

As our Representative Walden works to bring us social Darwinism and death panels through health care, there is a model right next door that is more modestly priced. It’s the Canadian healthcare system. Why invent the wheel all over again? We have an example right next door of a system that works well, costs less, has better results, and you can buy drugs through their pharmacies for much less than here in the U.S. where Greg Walden and friends are trying to reinvent the donut hole for increased drug prices again.

What’s so good about Canada’s system? According to their statistics, women in B.C. are living to 84, men to 80, overall, Canadians are living for nearly 82 years. In the U.S. we live, on average, approximately 79 years, for a shorter life span we get to pay more for our healthcare and medications.

If Greg Walden and the rest of the Senate and House spent as much time trying to extend Canadian health care down here instead of trying to stick us with the expensive mess they’re cooking up in Washington we’d all have more time, money and better health care, not to mention on average a longer life.

Rob Brostoff

Cascade Locks

The making of art

Columbia Center for the Arts has themed the month of June “Art Matters”. What does this mean, I wondered? So I made a list.

It is a proven fact that if you give your child music lessons s/he will do better in other subjects at school. Making art is participatory not passive. Art making requires critical, creative and independent thinking; you can’t make art and do the same thing over and over expecting different results. Art making is goal oriented behavior and an antidote to greed; making something precious is more precious than buying it. Art making is a lot more interesting than stockpiling money. Making art helps one develop skills needed for performing necessary tasks; it is difficult to sell art and make a lot of money, but if you are already an artist and take a few classes in business finance making money is a cinch. Making art is the end, everything else is means to that end. Art is the thing that makes us not-monkeys. (Nothing against monkeys) but think about it … why are we not apes ? Where did the idea of god come from? When did humans realize there exists a connection with natural law that animals have but that we have to seek for? Thus, art-making began.

Laurie Balmuth

Hood River

Cranes continue

Today I mourn the loss of the Hon. Masahide Ota. As a fierce and eloquent governor of Okinawa, he fought valiantly for peace and social justice after the detente from World War II, until the moment he passed away on the 12th of this month.

Given our history of abuse against the native Japanese who are to this day reminded of the injustice and sacrifice purged at their expense, no amount of apology can rectify our wrongs.

Still, I will always remember the day two decades ago when he took my hand and held me close to his chest. It was an unusual moment shared between the boundaries of Japanese society, yet broken un-apologetically by the unfettered bounds of love and mutual forgiveness. We both laughed as we tried to “out-bow” each other as a sign of the customary honorific. His smile as mine covered our faces ear to ear.

Every loss such as this reboots my act of peaceful remembrance, as I start folding cranes for the first time and clearly, never the last. It is the last crane folded (1,001) that represents the hyperbole in all of us that celebrates the humanity in all of us. I hope someday I will find that place at last.

Respectfully,

Amy K. W. Heil

Mosier