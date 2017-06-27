Public Records: Building Records

May 2017
Eric Allan Smith and Tatyana Onar-Smith, 905 Fourth, residential plumbing
Eric Allan Smith and Tatyana Onar-Smith, 907 Fourth, residential plumbing
Kenneth and Cynthia Ebi, 310 Pacific, residential plumbing
Kevin Lynch, 5771 Billings, residential plumbing
Doug Beardsley and Courtney Jackson, 4170 Post Canyon, residential plumbing
Saul Hernandez et al, 2960 Kusisto Road, residential plumbing
Eugene and Joyce Uczen trustees, 779 St. Charles Place, residential plumbing
Craig and Randee Bowder, 2010 May, residential plumbing
Tina and Daniel Peirce, 6065 Trout Creek Ridge Road, residential plumbing
Sean Amico and Diana McDougle, 3875 Hays Drive, residential plumbing
Dennis Crawford, 2116 Windswept Place, residential plumbing
Kevin and Holly Nelson, 6001 Boneboro Road, residential plumbing
Jonathan Kelter Gehrig, 416 10th Street, residential plumbing
Marcy Banton and Michel Freeman, 106 E Hazel Street, residential plumbing
George and Toldy Dolack, 555 Highline Drive, residential plumbing
Donald and Dianna Cochran, 1381 Tucker Road, residential plumbing
David Schmitz, 518 Pine Street, residential plumbing
Erick and Victoria Johnson, 7 10th Street, residential plumbing
Sarah Gunderson, 1031 Hull Street, residential plumbing
Tracy and Michelle Hollister, 670 Windcove Drive, residential plumbing
Steven and Myra McMahon trustees, 3470 Westcliff Drive, residential plumbing
Linda Brown, 3930 Belmont Drive, residential structural
David and Danette Level, 1041 Multnomah Road, residential structural
Laurie Balmuth, 3690 Westcliff, residential structural
Ann Mulkey, 4300 Highway 35, residential structural
Donald Decker, 4213 Barrett Drive, residential structural
Stanley and Mary Graves, 495 Country Club, residential structural
Tracy and Michelle Hollister, 670 Windcove Drive, residential structural
Melinda Riter, 1880 Orchard Road, residential structural
Mark and Kristin Daly, 3411 Brookside Drive, residential structural
Lester and Genevieve Guinn, 689 Highline Drive, residential structural
Douglas Knight trustee, 1357 Hidden Oaks, residential structural
Daniel Ball and Lori Golze, 2717 Swyers, residential structural
Steven Carroll, 5535 York Hill, residential structural
Britt and Brenda Lee, 4530 Riordan, residential structural
Department of Veteran’s Affairs, 3682 Straight Hill Road, residential structural
Aaron and Nicole Level, 3360 Level Drive, residential structural
Paul Escoe trustee, 1766 Markham Road, residential structural
Irineo Sanchez Arellano et al, 3172 Odell Highway, residential structural
Osprey Homes LLC, 1242 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Osprey Homes LLC, 1244 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Osprey Homes LLC, 1246 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Osprey Homes LLC, 1248 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Tina and Daniel Peirce, 6065 Trout Creek Ridge Road, residential structural
Stephen and Ann Becker, 939 Indian Creek, residential structural
Hood River Electric Cooperative, 3505 Davis Drive, residential structural
Frank and Pam Jacobson, 6036 Miller Road, residential structural
