Public Records: Building Records

As of Tuesday, June 27, 2017

May 2017

County

Eric Allan Smith and Tatyana Onar-Smith, 905 Fourth, residential plumbing

Eric Allan Smith and Tatyana Onar-Smith, 907 Fourth, residential plumbing

Kenneth and Cynthia Ebi, 310 Pacific, residential plumbing

Kevin Lynch, 5771 Billings, residential plumbing

Doug Beardsley and Courtney Jackson, 4170 Post Canyon, residential plumbing

Saul Hernandez et al, 2960 Kusisto Road, residential plumbing

Eugene and Joyce Uczen trustees, 779 St. Charles Place, residential plumbing

Craig and Randee Bowder, 2010 May, residential plumbing

Tina and Daniel Peirce, 6065 Trout Creek Ridge Road, residential plumbing

Sean Amico and Diana McDougle, 3875 Hays Drive, residential plumbing

Dennis Crawford, 2116 Windswept Place, residential plumbing

Kevin and Holly Nelson, 6001 Boneboro Road, residential plumbing

Jonathan Kelter Gehrig, 416 10th Street, residential plumbing

Marcy Banton and Michel Freeman, 106 E Hazel Street, residential plumbing

George and Toldy Dolack, 555 Highline Drive, residential plumbing

Donald and Dianna Cochran, 1381 Tucker Road, residential plumbing

David Schmitz, 518 Pine Street, residential plumbing

Erick and Victoria Johnson, 7 10th Street, residential plumbing

Sarah Gunderson, 1031 Hull Street, residential plumbing

Tracy and Michelle Hollister, 670 Windcove Drive, residential plumbing

Steven and Myra McMahon trustees, 3470 Westcliff Drive, residential plumbing

Linda Brown, 3930 Belmont Drive, residential structural

David and Danette Level, 1041 Multnomah Road, residential structural

Laurie Balmuth, 3690 Westcliff, residential structural

Ann Mulkey, 4300 Highway 35, residential structural

Donald Decker, 4213 Barrett Drive, residential structural

Stanley and Mary Graves, 495 Country Club, residential structural

Tracy and Michelle Hollister, 670 Windcove Drive, residential structural

Melinda Riter, 1880 Orchard Road, residential structural

Mark and Kristin Daly, 3411 Brookside Drive, residential structural

Lester and Genevieve Guinn, 689 Highline Drive, residential structural

Douglas Knight trustee, 1357 Hidden Oaks, residential structural

Daniel Ball and Lori Golze, 2717 Swyers, residential structural

Steven Carroll, 5535 York Hill, residential structural

Britt and Brenda Lee, 4530 Riordan, residential structural

Department of Veteran’s Affairs, 3682 Straight Hill Road, residential structural

Aaron and Nicole Level, 3360 Level Drive, residential structural

Paul Escoe trustee, 1766 Markham Road, residential structural

Irineo Sanchez Arellano et al, 3172 Odell Highway, residential structural

Osprey Homes LLC, 1242 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Osprey Homes LLC, 1244 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Osprey Homes LLC, 1246 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Osprey Homes LLC, 1248 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Tina and Daniel Peirce, 6065 Trout Creek Ridge Road, residential structural

Stephen and Ann Becker, 939 Indian Creek, residential structural

Hood River Electric Cooperative, 3505 Davis Drive, residential structural

Frank and Pam Jacobson, 6036 Miller Road, residential structural

