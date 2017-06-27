Sports briefs for June 28

Families at Family Man starts this Wednesday

Families at Family Man starts this Wednesday at 6 p.m. and runs every Wednesday throughout the summer. Kids ride around the mountain bike trails at Family Man (part of the Post Canyon network) and enjoy pizza provided by local sponsors — parents can ride too. Families are advised to bring a snack to share, and volunteering is appreciated. The event is put on by the Hood River Area Trail Stewards. For more information, head to Families at Family Man’s Facebook page (facebook.com/FAFMhr).

Kollas-Cranmer Memorial Run returns July 4

The 42nd Annual Kollas-Cranmer Memorial Run, the valley’s unofficial start to Independence Day celebrations for decades, returns to Odell next week. The 7.4-mile run and walk begins at the Odell Fire Department and wraps with the Fourth of July festivities at Jackson Park in Hood River — with four water stops in between. Registration starts at 7 a.m. at Mid Valley Elementary in Odell; walkers start at 8 (or as soon as registration is finished); runners start at 9. Race organizer Mary Gumm says the race is one of the oldest active running events in Oregon, starting in the 1970s, with results first tallied in 1975. Cost for the event is $30 and includes a custom race tee shirt. Event only is $15. Proceeds go to support the Hood River Valley High School wrestling team. The team is fundraising this year for a new wrestling mat, support for the assistant coaches to attend the wrestling events, assistance for the wrestlers when they qualify for international events, and the start of a new wrestling program for grade school that will run through community education. For more information, go to 4thofjulyrun.com or call Gumm at 541-352-3520.