YESTERYEARS ‘Capacity crowd’ fills Hood River High School auditorium for Flag Day in 1947

1917 — 100 years ago

Several auto loads of local citizens, armed with shovels and picks, will spend today on the Columbia River Highway between Hood River and Cascade Locks removing the loose stone and taking out some of the rough places on the road. This has become an annual custom in Hood River and each year the volunteer labor is productive of a marked improvement in the condition of the highway.

1927 — 90 years ago

The old Markley home beyond Dee on the Lost Lake Road has been opened up by Mrs. Elizabeth Lambert, of Dee, as a campers’ resort, where campers’ supplies, light lunches and soft drinks and ice cream can be obtained. In a few days, Mrs. Lambert plans to serve dinners to motoring parties and visitors to Lost Lake. The Markley place is located just north of the old Stone ditch and is within a short distance of Camp Overall, the West Fork and the Lake Branch.

1937 — 80 years ago

While heavy and unseasonal rains have taken a serious toll on cherries and have damaged strawberries and hay, the moisture has been a distinct gain to the growers of apples and pears, and not in 20 years have pear and apple trees looked better than at this time. One feature is the unusual long growth of new wood with heavy, vigorous foliage, and another is the rapid sizing of the fruit, with prospects of good crops this year and even better crops in the coming year.

1947 — 70 years ago

A capacity crowd was on hand at Hood River High School auditorium Friday evening of last week, when Hood River Elks presented their annual ritual in observance of Flag Day. Following completion of a most impressive ceremony, the second section of the program provided a number of vocal and musical treats by the Duncan Singers, under the able leadership of Chet Duncan, so well appreciated by Hood River audiences. Elk’s observance of Flag Day has become one of the big annual events of Hood River County and all who witnessed this ceremony and took in the Duncan Singers program have every reason to be well satisfied.

1957 — 60 years ago

Bob C. Hall arrived in Hood River last week, as the new editor of the Hood River News. He will assume the duties held at The News for two and one-half years by Dean Rea. Rea moves to Eugene to become a staff reporter for the Eugene Register-Guard, a daily newspaper of 32,000 circulation.

Next Saturday will be the last session of the present polio shot series in the Hood River area. Miss Emma Hanby reports that the shots will be given at Cascade Locks and Mid Valley from 9-10 a.m. Miss Hanby emphasized the importance of “following through” on the series, by all persons receiving polio vaccinations.

1967 — 50 years ago

A room empty of visitors greeted school board members when they held a public hearing here Monday to prepare the county district’s third budget election for the 1967-1968 school year. When no one voiced opinions either for or against the newly reduced budget, Board Chairman W.B. Thompson banged the gavel that closed the hearing and made the details official. Voters will be considering a tax levy that is $898,975 over the six percent limitation.

1977 — 40 years ago

More than 300 persons converged at emergency centers here Sunday to review what they would do in case a school bus disaster hit Hood River County. The civil defense drill was the first of its kind in a decade here to go through procedures emergency personnel would follow in case of disaster.

The first of the cherries started to roll along Diamond Center lines as the earliest packing season gets underway this week at Odell. Diamond started its cherry line Wednesday morning, calling in a crew of about 90 — most of them sorters — to start things off.

1987 — 30 years ago

There was no doubt about it — the action in Hood River last weekend was all in one spot, and the crowds made it obvious. The spot was the Port of Hood River Marina, where two Saturday and Sunday activities of a widely different nature were fascinating attractions. Most obvious was the High Wind Classic sailboard speed slalom, where wind cooperated beautifully both days, so 125 racers weaved their way through a six-buoy course ahead of schedule. Just as fascinating was the horse show staged on the large open field between the County Museum and Visitor Center, where Northwest Lipizzan Breeders hosted a special show. Hood River Village owner Dusty Moss is a Lipizzan owner, and he had a hand in the decision to bring the show here.

1997 — 20 years ago

Abandoning their earlier plans to rebuild, members of the Dee Forest Products hardboard plant have instead decided to accept a settlement offer from their insurance provider and close the mill permanently. The deal, approved Tuesday by Dee Forest Product’s New Zealand-based stockholders, means the end of 84 jobs at the former mill, which was destroyed by fire last November. The Dee Mill, located about 10 miles south of Hood River on Highway 282, has been the site of a wood-processing operation since 1906, when the Oregon Lumber Company built a sawmill and connecting railroad.

2007 — 10 years ago

Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital is set to undergo its first major expansion in 20 years this summer when it begins construction of a 37,000-square-foot addition to the hospital’s east side. The expansion, as well as renovation to the same amount of existing space in the patient care wing, will serve mainly to upgrade current hospital facilities. In addition, the expansion and renovation will change the patient-employee traffic flow within the hospital and make it easier for patients and visitors to find their way around.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, news staff writer