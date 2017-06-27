Youth mobile nutrition program returns at two Hood River locations

A “seed planted” in 2016 for youth nutrition sprouts again this week.

Katie Haynie, a Hood River mother, is renewing the “meals on wheels” approach to summer lunches for local kids at two locations starting June 27.

As she did last summer, Haynie providing nutrition lunches to children, with supporters, in a program aimed at helping families who receive free lunch during the school year.

Hot, nutritious meals are being taken directly to two neighborhoods — Cascade Mobile Manor on West Cascade and Indian Creek Apartments on the Heights.

Meals will be considered USDA “complete meals“ and are provided by Boda’s Kitchen, Fresh Start Culinary Program, and Los Amigo.

On Thursdays, kids can take home a shelf-stable take home bag as well.

All children, aged 1-18, are welcome. The program will run Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 27 to July 27 (no service on July 4), 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“We hope to reach between 70-90 kids each day with this program,” Haynie said. “There will be activities for kids such as books to take home, chalk, and jump ropes, to keep kids engaged and hopefully wanting to stick around for the hour, and then come back for each session.”