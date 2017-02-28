County appoints Bailey to Gorge Commission

Hood River County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 21 settled on choices for appointed government positions and took steps toward a series of legislative code updates.

The board appointed Bridget Bailey of Hood River as county representative on the Columbia River Gorge Commission Board.

Bailey, an attorney and prosecutor, said on her application, “I desire to serve my community and contribute to responsible development of the Gorge for future generations.”

She continued, “I want to examine funding options for the Gorge Commission and counties so that (National Scenic Area) applications can be efficiently processed. I seek balance: I am interested in protecting the visual beauty of the environment yet promoting sustainable economic development.”

Bailey was one of two applicants scheduled for an interview before the board; the other was Mark Reynolds, a retired teacher who lives in Odell. Bailey is set to replace Gorham Blaine, former Hood River County representative, who has held the post since 2012.

The Gorge Commission, a bi-state agency that oversees land use in the Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area in Oregon and Washington, consists of a 13-member panel of representatives from all six Gorge counties, as well as Governor appointees.

In a local appointment, commissioners selected Tim Mixon as citizen representative on the Forest Recreation Trails Committee.

In other action, the board held first readings on proposed code changes addressing regulations on two categories of businesses: a taxi cab ordinance and a motor vehicle fuel ordinance. On the table is a plan to repeal those ordinances, which aren’t currently in use.

“This (Taxi Cab) ordinance is part of Title 5 in the County Code and since the ordinance is not used or needed at this time, it is suggested by legal counsel to repeal the ordinance.

“A first and second reading and public hearing must occur with a repeal of an ordinance,” a county staff report explains.

The fuel ordinance, which addresses licensing of motor vehicle fuel distributors, is also part of Title 5 — and set to be repealed and replaced.

The board accepted the changes “by title only” and set a public hearing date to finalize the action on March 20.