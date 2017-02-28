Entertainment Update for March 1

Album release for Groove Cabin

The Groove Cabin (formerly Cripple Hop) is returning to Double Mountain Brewery on Saturday, March 4, for their album release party. Show starts at 9 p.m. The album entitled “Smile In Your Sleep,” is the band’s first album and contains all original material that they have been refining over the last three years as they have been entertaining Northwest audiences. In addition to hearing music from the album, you will hear their usual assortment of fun covers and originals. For more details visit TheGrooveCabin.com.

Barley Draught plays Solera’s St. Paddy's celebration

Come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style with Barley Draught at Solera Brewery, Friday, March 17, 8-11 p.m. Come dance and sing along, and don't be caught without a piece of green clothing! This is a 21 and over event.

Barley Draught (rhymes with laughed) plays traditional, contemporary, and original Irish music. Their music ranges from high energy pub standards to heart wrenching ballads to traditional fiddle tunes.

Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Dr., Parkdale; 541-352-5500.

River City announces monthly comedy shows starting Mar. 3

Beginning in March, Hood River will have live comedy on the first Friday of every month. Hosted by Portland comedian Dusty York, “Comedy Night at River City Saloon” features the best comedy the Pacific Northwest has to offer.

The March 3 show features Salem comedienne and show host/promoter, Jane Malone, whose “Bad Girls of Comedy” serves as a local favorite. Coming from Portland, Bill Conway is an open mic host and editor of “The Hard Times” — a hilarious online publication with scathing social commentary. Headlining is Salem favorite, Dashiell Thompson — the frequent host at Capitol City Theater.

And the best news yet: it's a free show, from 7-9 p.m. Expect tables and chairs on the dance floor for a comedy club feel. River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Lesley & Kerry at White Buffalo

Lesley Saunders and Kerry Williams play at the White Buffalo Thursday, March 2 from 6-8 p.m. Saunders (guitar/vocals) performs acoustic rock and ballads. Williams adds vocal harmonies and stellar mandolin solos. White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.