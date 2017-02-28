Feast of Words returns March 11

The Hood River County Library Foundation invites you to a Feast of Words Saturday, March 11 from 6-9 p.m. to raise money for the library.

This year, enjoy music from The Mesa-Reynolds Band, beer, wine, and cider donated by Pfriem Family Brewers, Viento Wines and SlopeSwell, and the usual array of food donated by local restaurants and bakers while you peruse auction items. See more details soon on the library website, hoodriverlibrary.org/foundation/ feast-of-words.

Tickets are $25 for adults (kids 12 and under free) and are available at the library website, Waucoma Bookstore, Volcanic Bottle Shoppe and all library branches.

This year the foundation’s goal is to raise $30,000 to make the library a flexible, interactive environment for patrons.

The plan is to replace heavy tables and chairs with lighter, stackable versions, worn lounge chairs will be replaced with new moveable chairs, and new chairs and end tables that support a notepad or computer and offer charging stations will be added throughout the upper level of the library. The library says they hope to meet patron’s needs and have furnishings that make the space flexible for the many programs and activities the community enjoys.

Donations will help the foundation to support the libraries’ digital resources, magazine and newspaper subscriptions, the Friends of the Library's annual Hood River Reads project, and outreach to underserved sectors of the county.