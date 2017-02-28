Sheriff Log, Feb. 19 to 25

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Feb. 22 — Eastside Drive — Deputy took a report of menacing, interfering with making a report, and harassment. The suspect was arrested Feb. 23 and lodged at NORCOR.

Feb. 24 — Bartlett Loop — Deputy responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Feb. 23 — Tucker Road, 1100 block — Criminal mischief reported.

Feb. 24 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Criminal mischief reported.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Feb. 21 — Jones Loop, 3500 block — Identity theft reported.

Feb. 21 — Forden Road, 4200 block — Identity theft reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Feb. 23 — Dee Highway near milepost 8.5 — Single car crash with injury investigated. One occupant was life-flighted because of a potential serious injury.

Feb. 24 — Parkdale — Deputy responded to a two vehicle, minor injury traffic crash on Highway 35 near milepost 64.5. The driver of one of the vehicles was cited for no operator’s license and careless driving. Both vehicles were towed.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Feb. 20 — SW Dry Creek Road, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for felon in possession of a weapon as he was in possession of a hand gun.

Feb. 21 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Male arrested on an active felony arrest warrant. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Feb. 24 — NE Forest Lane, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested on a probation violation detainer. He was transported to the hospital before being lodged at NORCOR.

Other:

Feb. 19 — Herman Creek Trail, Cascade Locks — Hood River Crag Rats and Cascade Locks Fire brought down three lost hikers.

Feb. 19 — Hood River — Three juvenile males were issued citations to appear in juvenile court for minor in possession of alcohol.

Feb. 25 — Highway 35, 6100 block — Deputies responded to a report of a pet killed by a neighboring dog.