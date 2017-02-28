Solar town hall March 16

Stand up for Solar Energy! Environment Oregon brings the discussion to Columbia Gorge Discovery Center on Thursday, March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This town hall will discuss current solar efforts in the Columbia Gorge region and the importance of solar incentives for the growth of Oregon’s solar industry. The event is free.

For more information, visit Oregon Solar Energy Industries Association website at www.oseia.org, Environment Oregon’s solar page at environmentoregon.org/programs/ore/go-solar-oregon, or email carango@ environmentoregon.org.