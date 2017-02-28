White Salmon’s Trellis, Candy’s Spa to move

Businesses in downtown White Salmon are shaking things up this month.

Trellis and Candy’s Spa, located on the south side of E Jewett Boulevard next to Everybody’s Brewing, plan to move out of their space by the 27th of the month.

Candy’s Spa will move west on East Jewett to a corner of the Glass-works building, 109 E Jewett Blvd., while Trellis’ new owner, Blaire Carroll, will move the flower shop down the hill to Bingen.

The businesses will vacate the building to make way for a possible expansion by Everybody’s Brewing, a plan that’s still being fleshed out, said owner and Master Brewer Doug Ellenberger.

“Our original goal was to start the project in March, but it has been pushed out a bit,” he said. “Our proposed expansion involves a remodel of the building that Candy’s and Trellis occupied.”

Both business owners see the move as a positive change of pace.

“So far so good, sometimes there’s nothing you can do,” said Candy’s Spa owner Candy Clark. “It’s happened, but so far we’re happy and I just hope I still have good business at the new location.”

Clark plans to have the spa open the beginning of March, hopefully by the first, she notes.

“We have no problems to move out,” said Clark. “We know somethings change, sometimes for good. I’m happy I’m still in White Salmon.”

“We wish them nothing but success,” Ellenberger added.

Trellis, newly acquired by Blaire Carroll on Jan. 1, will relocate to the building adjacent to Taqueria El Rinconcito Express. Carroll also views the move as a fresh start, and a boon for Bingen’s downtown.

“We’ll be moving by the end of this weekend, so we’ll be at the new location Feb. 27,” said Carroll in the Thursday, Feb. 23 edition of The Enterprise. “The shop is closed this week to only phone calls and deliveries. It’s closed to store-front traffic because of what it looks like right now.”

There was a loose goal to have the flower shop open by Feb. 27, but if that doesn’t happen, “We’ll have a grand opening on March 6,” said Carroll. Carroll purchased the flower shop knowing it needed to move locations due to the brewery’s expansion.

“Before I took over the business I already had a lease agreement with the space in downtown Bingen,” Carroll explained. “I wanted to move it to where I wanted to move it to, and I own Mugs Coffee which is down in Bingen, so that’s obviously the most efficient and effective for me,” Carroll explained. “I found the space, then I finalized the agreement with (the owner) to sell.”

The flower shop will remain the same in Bingen, and operate under the same name, although Carroll anticipates adding different touches as time goes on.

Giving up the space in White Salmon is seen as an opportunity for Carroll. “I’m so excited. It’s going to be great, I really love the town of Bingen and I know the people,” she said. “I’m also excited because it’s also close to my business which I have developed over the past five years, so I know that (Trellis) is just going to flourish in downtown Bingen,” Carroll said. “It creates this really nice atmosphere when we’re down there, hopefully more as a central hub to service everyone.”