Yesteryears: C.A. Bell tries new horse-drawn snow plow in 1917

1917 — 100 years ago

C.A. Bell of the Mount Hood Hotel was the exception Saturday. He was tickled to death because of the heavy fall of snow which had come during the previous night. Last fall Mr. Bell applied a whole lot of thought and elbow grease to the construction of a snow plow along original and very superior lines. He then awaited snowfall with all the impatience of a boy with a new sled. When the pussy willows came out he began to lose hope, so when old Mother Goose shook out her apron last week Mr. Bell’s joy was unconfined. He got up before daylight, put a horse and driver on the plow and himself took to post of honor on the business end of a long steering pole. This week he applied for a patent on the plow.

1927 — 90 years ago

In spite of a raging storm and a heavy downpour of rain last Tuesday afternoon, there was a big crowd at the Parkdale Grangers Harvest Home Festival, when W.C. Smullin led the crowd in singing good old-fashioned songs. The program included a poem, “Washington,” by Loren Bader, a recitation by Miss Ada Hardman, a song by Ned Van Nuys and a monologue by the inimitable Bill Bake, who finally had to refuse to give any more encores. Three playlets were given by Junior Grangers under the direction of Miss Pearl Elliott.

1937 — 80 years ago

Cracks and manholes in the paving on Oak Street on First were converted, Friday morning of last week, into a series of small geysers, several of which spouted several feet into the air, while a major geyser, outside the Hood River Distillery bottling plant, emitted water and gravel, as an underground stream of city water, under high pressure, sluiced out gravel from beneath the Hassamite paving. When the water had been shut off and an excavation opened up, it was found that, through heaving of frost bound gravel beneath the pavement, a six-inch standpipe had been lifted clean off the city’s main. When repairs were competed, a crew from the water department had quite a job in filling in an area covering several yards, from which the base beneath the six-inch paving had been sluiced out.

1947 — 70 years ago

Because Tuesday was a June day in February, the Farm Planning Conference, held at Library Hall, did not attract as large a crowd as might have been expected had the day been rainy instead of crystal clear. However, all of the county committees had representatives on hand and the program went through as planned, and to the satisfaction of Professor Teutsch, from Oregon State College, who expressed his appreciation of the excellent reports submitted by each of the several committees. The group present adopted a resolution to favor a state sales tax for Oregon, and also approved farm employers withholding taxes of all workers who earn more than $50 a month.

VERBATIM: Civil Defense Truck Arrives A $10,000 civil defense rescue service truck arrived Tuesday in Hood River and is now part of the city volunteer fire department’s equipment. Chief Jim Meyer said the truck was ordered about a year ago, and was shipped from Chicago. Purchased under the civil defense program, the city paid a fourth of the truck’s cost, the state a forth and the federal government half, he said. The blue-and-white GMC 450 truck is enclosed and is equipped with exterior and well as interior storage areas, which house a maze of emergency-type equipment. An extension ladder and stokes stretcher are mounted on top of the truck. Chief Meyer said the truck will be housed temporarily at the Heights station. “Tacoma rolls its civil defense truck to all fires,” he said, “but we probably will roll ours only to major fires. It also will be used for various types of rescue work,” he added. Among the equipment in the truck are metal and wood working tools, rope, power chain and skill saws, an auxiliary power rig, lights, cutting torch, first aid material, boots, gas masks, helmets, sand bags, cook stove and canteens. A self-energized phone set with 400 feet of wire also is included and the truck is equipped with a front-end wench. — Hood River News, February 28, 1957

1957 — 60 years ago

Fire at the Mount Hood school damaged a small basement storeroom at about 8 a.m. yesterday, but was extinguished by Principal Alton Hubbard and Ted Chaffin, custodian, before it had an opportunity to spread, reports the county superintendent’s office. A student reported the fire in the 5x10-foot storeroom to Principal Hubbard. He and Chaffin put out the fire with water from a garden hose and fire extinguishers. Origin of the fire is unknown. Students left the building when the alarm sounded and returned after Leslie Aubert, Parkdale fire chief, checked the building.

1967 — 50 years ago

Blossom Day planners talked about the weather when they met last week to lay groundwork for the 1967 celebration in Hood River County. It wasn’t idle chatter, because the weather dictates the time for setting the annual event — and the date might have to be advanced to early April if warm weather continues.

Appreciative armed forces veterans made their “thanks” official last Saturday for the years of work by Evan “Jonesie” Jones. About 150 members of various veterans’ organizations in the county assembled at the America Legion to honor the dean of their ranks, who retired from the job of Veterans Service Officer last year.

1977 — 40 years ago

It was short, sweet and entertaining when Hood River County took time to honor outstanding public servants here Tuesday night. An overflow crowd at the Hood River Inn listened to brief remarks by Secretary of State Norma Paulus. Then they tried to predict winners as the biographies and achievements of five award winners were announced. Suspense ended when the last award was handed to Dr. W.T. Edmundson, long-time family physician. Beforehand, awards were handed to Leonard Hay, businessperson of the year, Wesley “Poch” Swyers, orchardist of the year, Kathleen Nichols, woman of the year, and Mrs. Bruce Shaull received the distinguished service award for her husband, who was out of town on the night of the banquet.

1987 — 30 years ago

Sheriff Dick Kelly has a few crackers on hand to dispose of — somewhere between nine and 10 million, to be more precise. But there’s a small problem. At one time they were suitable for human consumption, but that’s no longer th case. They were all right back in 1964 when they were packed and distributed as civil defense emergency food, but their expiration date has long since passed. As a result, the county commission authorized the sheriff to dispose of the surplus crackers in any way he can. Kelly would like to check around to find out the best way to get the crackers out of storage and on their way. He mentioned contacting farmers, and there’s the possibility the FFA might use them.

1997 — 20 years ago

The proposed site of a new city police station is more valuable as a park, according to some local residents. The city is eyeing the vacant, undeveloped property as the site for a new police facility. It recently hired a consulting firm to survey the land a prepare a site plan. The park is a collection of open meadows, rocky outcroppings and various types of trees immediately south of Interstate 84. A stream runs across the southeast corner of the property. Jaymar Park, site of the new skateboard park, is located just across Wasco. Mayor Paul Cummings said the site plan surveying is designed only to determine whether and how the property could be developed and that no final decision on the police station has been made.

2007 — 10 years ago

Now that an aerial survey of the delta has been completed, the Port of Hood River will have the underwater portion surveyed as well. Port of Hood River commissioners approved a contract for $5,120 with Northwest Hydro, Inc., at their Tuesday meeting. The firm will survey how far the site extends underwater. “It will also help us establish and monitor if it is moving north and west,” said Michael McElwee, port executive director. The 26-acre sand, dirt and log-encrusted lot came down river during a Nov. 5-8 flooding and landslide event in Hood River County.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer