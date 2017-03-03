Aging in the Gorge Alliance meets Monday

The next Aging in the Gorge Alliance / Alianza de la Tercera Edad will be held Monday, March 6 in the fourth-floor dining room at Providence Down Manor, on the Heights in Hood River, from 5:15-7:15 p.m.

Dinner will be served, with gluten free and vegetarian options. To RSVP for the meal and/or meeting, contact Tina Castañares at tdcastanares@gmail.com or 541-354-1666.

The meeting will include a presentation by Naomi Sacks, and a welcome to Caroline Wood, new executive director of the region’s Area Agency on Aging (AAA).

The group will also discuss the following questions:

• What do I most like about the AGA’s contributions to our community during our first 18 months?

• What do I hope the AGA will do in 2017 and beyond?

• What can I contribute to make this priority (or these priorities) come about? Or, what needs to happen to bring about such results?

A survey has been set up to help set priorities for 2017 and can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/AGA-FUTURE. Castañares asks that the survey be filled out by Saturday at noon so responses can be compiled. All responses will be kept anonymous unless the writer wishes to be attributed.