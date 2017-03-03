Arts Center renews ‘spring cleaning’ sale

The Columbia Center for the Arts is hosting a spring cleaning art sale in its main gallery, featuring deeply discounted original art by local artists, donated original art, and pre-loved original art from local community members, from now until April 1.
“It’s a chance to find some treasures to spruce up your home and give as gifts to friends and family, and a way to see a lot of lovely local art,” said Columbia Art Gallery Manager Carolyn Smith.
“And it doesn’t hurt that the prices will be seriously discounted. Everything must go!”
The center is located at 215 Cascade Ave. in downtown Hood River.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
