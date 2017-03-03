City approves annexations on west end along Belmont Drive

Two parcels totaling 18 acres will be annexed to the City of Hood River.

City Council on Monday approved the annexation requests, made by the city itself, for lands owned by developers Mike Kitts and Consolidated Land and Cattle (CLC). Both are located along Belmont Avenue just west of the Bowe and Henderson additions, at the city’s outskirts and including parcels for future housing development.

The city council adopted a policy in 2016 requiring annexation for extending sewer service to areas outside the city limits. Planning Commission held a Feb. 6 hearing on the areas for annexation and recommended approval, which includes withdrawal of the parcels from current service districts, Ice Fountain Water and West Side Fire.

All property owners of existing homes gave their approval, a formality given that such assent was included in purchase agreements when the parcels were originally approved for development in the 1980s.

Planning director Cindy Walbridge showed a copy of the 1980 city comprehensive plan which had identified the lands as slated for housing development.

The CLC annexation section covers eight acres running east-west including two undeveloped parcels west of Belmont — also known as the Barrel Springs development. The Kitts section, parallel to CLC, covers 10 acres including one parcel west of Belmont.

Together the annexations take in 43 homes along Park Place Loop, St. Charles Place, and Henderson Road, in addition to the undeveloped land.

“These seem to be a pretty natural extension, taking in a broad set of parcels to be within the city limit,” said Hood River attorney Gil Sharpe, representing Kitts. “You need land for development and this makes it happen.”

Walbridge said that, given the “annex before build” requirement by the city, “you will see more of these (annexation requests). We’re really setting the course for what you’ll be seeing — probably two or three a year.”

In other business Monday, the council approved a proclamation supporting the 2017 Hood River County Reads Program, this year featuring the novel “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger, who attended Hood River High School in 1968. The program kicks off March 19 at Hood River Library.

City Manager Steve Wheeler presented a report on the continuing discussion of parking along the waterfront streets owned by the city and the Port of Hood River. An ad hoc committee of port, city, and business representatives will continue meeting to develop a plan for collecting parking data this summer and formulate a shared-use parking plan involving private property and on-street parking.

Councilor Kate McBride told Wheeler, “I want the plan to be specific,” regarding equity in managing the program and in revenue from parking to come to the city.

“Some degree of equity is central,” Wheeler said. “If we can work together on this it will be better.”

Westside Area Plan

The City of Hood River is engaged in a year-long planning process — transportation and utilities, parks, housing and other issues — for the area of town where most growth will occur in coming years: primarily the sections west of Rand Road and south of Country Club.

The project’s second open house event will be Thursday, March 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Westside Elementary School (3685 Belmont Drive). A short presentation will be given at 7:15 p.m., but visitors are welcome to drop in at any time during the event. Activities for children and Spanish translation will be provided, and refreshments will be served.

Information about the project including materials that are being reviewed by advisory committees are available on the project website (www.hrwestsideplan.com). An online survey will be posted on the project website next Thursday.