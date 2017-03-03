Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum holds annual fundraiser

Staff and volunteers are “be-boppin’” to get everything ready for the annual silent auction and dinner at the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum in Stevenson on March 11. This year’s theme is “The Nifty Fifties,” with many planning 1950s costumes and accessories.

“This is our primary fundraiser of the year,” said Executive Director Robert Peterson.

The committee plans to turn the museum into a ‘50s-style soda shop complete with ‘50s colors, music and even a ‘50s car on loan from Sam’s Used Cars.

Plans for the evening include a catered dinner by Skamania Lodge, complete with potlatch salmon, flank steak, and roasted potatoes and including a selection of the lodge’s desserts. Setting the mood will be Mark J. Duo Band, back by popular demand. Skamania lodge will man a no-host bar.

The museum expects to collect more than 200 plus items to auction off. Traditionally the list includes loads of gravel, fine art, jewelry, boxes of apples and overnight stays. “The business community in the Gorge and even Portland and Vancouver is amazingly generous,” said Cloida Peyrollaz, a member of the museum. “The businesses that donate have a way to show their support for the museum, and get some good solid advertising to boot.”

Donations will be accepted up to March 6, and tickets are available now. They can be purchased by phoning the museum at 509-427-8211 or 1-800-991-2338. Tickets are $50 per person before March 7, and $60 on or after March 7. Reserved tables for eight are $400, which covers strategic placement of a business’s advertising material. Tickets also are available at the Skamania County Chamber of Commerce.

The museum attracts more than 23,000 visitors to the area every year from across the country, Canada, and around the world.